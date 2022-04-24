Kids offered coping skills at North Vegas school 'Zen Den'

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I (she/her, age 33) spent my entire adult life saying I would never have kids. Everyone, including my own parents, told me parenthood was relentless, exhausting, and thankless. It sounded horrible to me. I also have bipolar disorder and could not fathom the strain on my mental health that a baby would cause. Then my sister had a kid, I fell in love with that kid, and my husband and I changed our minds and decided to have a baby too. We went into this clear- eyed that we would be exhausted, knowing that parenting would be extremely difficult, so we started therapy during my pregnancy as a proactive measure.

