North Las Vegas, NV

Kids offered coping skills at North Vegas school 'Zen Den'

By HILLARY DAVIS
SFGate
 3 days ago

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — In this classroom at Ruby Duncan Elementary School in North Las Vegas there are no desks and few chairs in the spacious area that used to be a science lab. There is a tent made of gauze and decorated with Christmas lights...

Midland Daily News

A teacher's lesson from the children: Classroom rules

It has been amazing to travel back through the years of teaching children in my mind. Some memories bring me sadness, some make me laugh, and others make me wonder what took me so long to learn their sweet lessons! I believe this may be the way it is for all teachers after they close the classroom door for the last time. We are never really “finished.”
KIDS
insideedition.com

Girl, 3, Swept Over 411-Foot Waterfall Despite Parents' Best Efforts to Rescue Her

A Pennsylvania family is grieving after their 3-year-old daughter was swept over a 411-foot waterfall in North Carolina, People reported. Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, 3, died on Sunday when she fell over Whitewater Falls in North Carolina. The family was on a hike in the area when the toddler "slipped and fell in the water" while playing in the nearby sand, a GoFundMe set up for the family says.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
