ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

Md. deputies fatally shoot man described as armed, suicidal

SFGate
 3 days ago

BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say they fatally shot a man Saturday near a Harford County shopping center after getting calls about an armed, suicidal man. Harford County...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Victim in Washington D.C. School Shooting Details Moment She Was Hit as Police Announce Suspect Is Dead

At least four people have been injured after a suspect opened fire in Washington D.C. near a college prep school on Friday. "At approximately 3:20 this afternoon, members of the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of Connecticut Ave and Van Ness St NW for reported sounds of gunshots," Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Stuart Emerman said in a press briefing about the shooting near the Edmund Burke School.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harford County, MD
City
Bel Air, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Forest Hill, MD
Harford County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NBC News

D.C. woman survives 8-story jump from attacker with ghost gun

A Washington, D.C. woman survived an 8-story fall and was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday evening after she leapt from an apartment building to escape an attacker with a ghost gun who had bound her arms and legs, according to police. In a Friday release the Metropolitan Police Department said...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Suicidal#Shopping Center#Maryland State Police#Violent Crime#Md#Ap
Vice

Black Man Sentenced to 124 Years for Selling Fentanyl That Led to Overdose

In an extreme example of a “death by dealer”-style prosecution, a Black man has been sentenced to 124 years in jail for selling fentanyl to a white man who overdosed. Judge Dewey Arthur of Mississippi’s Madison County Circuit Court handed down the sentence to Carlos Allen, 33, last week. Allen was convicted of trafficking fentanyl and possessing opioids and amphetamines, according to a press release put out by District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr. He sold drugs to Austin Elliott, 24, last year; Elliott then died of an overdose.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
UPI News

11 charged for trafficking 300 guns from Georgia to Pennsylvania

April 11 (UPI) -- Members of a gun-trafficking ring that transported nearly 300 firearms from Georgia to Pennsylvania, federal officials announced Monday. Eleven defendants led by 25-year-old Fredrick Norman, an Atlanta rapper also known as "Slowkey Fred," were charged with conspiracy to deal firearms without a license and to make a false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said in a statement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

More than 92 pounds of fentanyl seized in California

California detectives seized around 92.5 pounds of illicit fentanyl in a massive drug bust, the Alameda County Sheriff's Department announced Saturday. Officials showed images of the synthetic opioids seized in the operation on social media. According to spokesman Sergeant Ray Kelly, raids on Friday revealed a major fentanyl manufacturing lab,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Raymond Spencer: Person of interest identified in Washington DC shooting that wounded four

Washington, DC, police have named Raymond Spencer of Fairfax, Virginia, as a person of interest in a shooting that wounded four people, sending scores of officers into the Van Ness neighbourhood in response.“We would like to speak to Mr Spencer, see if he has any role in this,” Washington assistant police chief Stuart Emerman said during a news conference on Friday. “And hopefully that will lead us to understand what happened here and why.”Police released a set of photos of Mr Spencer, 23, on social media.🚨MPD is seeking the below person of interest in connection to the shooting in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Suspect in ‘Sniper-Type’ D.C. Shootings Kills Himself After Posting Video Online from Perch in Fifth-Floor Apartment Window: Cops

The person suspected of pulling the trigger in a series of sniper-style shootings on Friday afternoon in Washington, D.C., killed himself in his apartment, the Metropolitan Police Department announced late in the evening. That department described Raymond Spencer, 23, of Fairfax, Va., late Friday as a “person of interest in...
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Police: Van Ness suspect took his own life, one victim former MPD officer

UPDATE 10:17 p.m. — Police said that they have recovered “multiple firearms and a large quantity of ammo” from the suspect’s fifth-floor apartment where he was found dead. Police found the sniper-type setup in this apartment, where Chief Robert Contee said that the shooter was firing at random. “His intent was to kill,” Contee said. […]
FAIRFAX, VA
PennLive.com

After mom of Baltimore arson victim is found dead, loved ones react with shock: ‘It still hasn’t hit’

Before they can even begin mourning, loved ones of Danielle Parnell are trying to process the horrific news. Parnell, 30, was found dead Tuesday along Interstate 95 in Cecil County, near the border with Harford County northeast of Baltimore — four days after her toddler daughter was killed in a Baltimore rowhouse fire that investigators determined was intentionally set.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy