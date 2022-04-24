Md. deputies fatally shoot man described as armed, suicidal

Washington, DC, police have named Raymond Spencer of Fairfax, Virginia, as a person of interest in a shooting that wounded four people, sending scores of officers into the Van Ness neighbourhood in response.“We would like to speak to Mr Spencer, see if he has any role in this,” Washington assistant police chief Stuart Emerman said during a news conference on Friday. “And hopefully that will lead us to understand what happened here and why.”Police released a set of photos of Mr Spencer, 23, on social media.🚨MPD is seeking the below person of interest in connection to the shooting in...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO