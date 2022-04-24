Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck: Won't play Sunday

Okposo (leg) could be available to play versus Chicago on Friday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. While Okposo won't be available for Thursday's matchup with Boston, it seems the veteran will try to give it a go for the second game of the back-to-back Friday. It does seem somewhat pointless to press Okposo into service in a game that has little meaning outside of pride. If the St. Paul native can snag one more point this year, he'll register his highest season total since 2015-16 when he was with the Islanders.

