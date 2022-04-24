ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Traffic accident reported on East Main in Le Roy

 3 days ago

A two-vehicle accident is reported at...

News 12

Police: Child dead after being trapped under farm tractor

A child is dead after getting trapped under a farm tractor, police say. The Watertown police and fire departments responded to a field on Barnes Road between Lake Winnemaug Road and Bunker Hill Road around 3:20 p.m. Police and fire personnel arrived and found the child entangled within the farm...
WATERTOWN, NY
#Traffic#Le Roy Ambulance
WETM 18 News

Woman killed after hit by train in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Heights Police Department has confirmed that a woman from the Village was killed after being hit by a train in the Heights late Monday night. The EHPD said officers responded to a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a train near West 14th Street and College […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
2 On Your Side

Man seriously injured after motorcycle, dump truck collide

STAFFORD, N.Y. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries on Friday afternoon when a motorcycle collided with a dump truck. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Dana M. McGill of Batavia was transported by Mercy Flight helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. The crash happened around 12:35 p.m....
STAFFORD, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man injured after two-car crash in Wayne County

MACEDON, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man is recovering in the hospital after a two-car crash in Wayne County. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said a man was turning onto Beebe Road from State Route 31 in Macedon Saturday afternoon when another car hit him from behind. The passenger in...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Macedon Car Accident Sends Person to Hospital

A Saturday afternoon motor vehicle collision sent one man to the hospital in Wayne County. The Sheriff’s Office reports, around 3:30pm, a vehicle driven by Anthony Prosser was heading West on State Route 31 when he tried to make a left hand turn onto Beebe Road in the Town of Macedon. Another vehicle failed to stop, resulting in a rear end collision with Prosser’s vehicle.
MACEDON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Motorcycle crash on North and Alphonse Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A motorcycle crash sent three people to the hospital Sunday afternoon on North Street and Alphonse in the city of Rochester. Police responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident involving a car and a motorcycle at approximately 2:48 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a motorcycle down on North Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Roadwork begins on NY-104, some lane closures expected

WEBSTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Roadwork is beginning on NY-104 from the Monroe-Wayne County Line to Furnace Road in the town of Ontario, said the New York State Department of Transportation on Tuesday. 104 will remain open to traffic during the construction, with short-term lane closures during paving operations. The...
ONTARIO, NY

