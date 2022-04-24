Traffic accident reported on East Main in Le Roy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday morning, police responded to a shooting on Genesee Street, near Mortimer Street. Detectives report that four people were shot while leaving a party. Three male victims from Buffalo, ages 16, 23 and 39, and one female victim from Williamsville, 38, were taken to the hospital and […]
Constantia, N.Y. — A one-year-old girl from Oswego County died Friday after her mother lost control of their SUV and slammed into multiple trees in Constantia, troopers said. The single-vehicle accident happened at about 4:22 p.m. on state Route 49 near Adrian Circle, according to a news release issued...
A child is dead after getting trapped under a farm tractor, police say. The Watertown police and fire departments responded to a field on Barnes Road between Lake Winnemaug Road and Bunker Hill Road around 3:20 p.m. Police and fire personnel arrived and found the child entangled within the farm...
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Heights Police Department has confirmed that a woman from the Village was killed after being hit by a train in the Heights late Monday night. The EHPD said officers responded to a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a train near West 14th Street and College […]
STAFFORD, N.Y. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries on Friday afternoon when a motorcycle collided with a dump truck. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Dana M. McGill of Batavia was transported by Mercy Flight helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. The crash happened around 12:35 p.m....
MACEDON, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man is recovering in the hospital after a two-car crash in Wayne County. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said a man was turning onto Beebe Road from State Route 31 in Macedon Saturday afternoon when another car hit him from behind. The passenger in...
The driver of a tractor-trailer was killed April 21 when the heavy hauler crashed and overturned in the Allegany County town of Caneadea. Kevin M. Hammond, 74, of Cuba, N.Y. was pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:10 p.m. crash near 8539 East River Road, Amity-based New York State Police said.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After severe storms rolled through Western New York Monday night, the National Weather Service in Buffalo conducted a storm survey in Genesee County to investigate the possibility of a reported tornado. The survey confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down near Alexander, NY in Genesee County...
UPDATE: Two killed in Mercy Flight helicopter crash in Elba. A retired State Police and Army National Guard pilot was one of two people killed when a Mercy Flight helicopter crashed in Elba Tuesday. 60-year-old James Sauer of Churchville and 60-year-old Stewart M. Dietrick of Prosper, Texas were killed when...
With businesses, schools and homes lining West Avenue, it's nearly impossible to avoid Route 31 or West Avenue if you live in Lockport. It's also nearly impossible to avoid the many potholes that line the main artery connecting the community.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A motorcycle crash sent three people to the hospital Sunday afternoon on North Street and Alphonse in the city of Rochester. Police responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident involving a car and a motorcycle at approximately 2:48 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a motorcycle down on North Street.
WEBSTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Roadwork is beginning on NY-104 from the Monroe-Wayne County Line to Furnace Road in the town of Ontario, said the New York State Department of Transportation on Tuesday. 104 will remain open to traffic during the construction, with short-term lane closures during paving operations. The...
