Traffic accident reported on East Main in Le Roy

A Saturday afternoon motor vehicle collision sent one man to the hospital in Wayne County. The Sheriff’s Office reports, around 3:30pm, a vehicle driven by Anthony Prosser was heading West on State Route 31 when he tried to make a left hand turn onto Beebe Road in the Town of Macedon. Another vehicle failed to stop, resulting in a rear end collision with Prosser’s vehicle.

MACEDON, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO