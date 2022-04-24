ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

New details emerge after 2 killed in quintuple stabbing, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details have emerged after five people were stabbed in the early morning hours of April 23 in Memphis.

Leaudre Isabell, 23, has been arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing, officials said.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Hubert Avenue for a stabbing just before 12:30 a.m. on April 23 after one of the victims called 911.

When police arrived, officers found five people suffering from stab wounds, an affidavit said.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) and the Memphis Fire Department (MFD) began to give aid to the victims.

Pamela Isabell, sister to the suspect, was found unresponsive and not breathing, the affidavit said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

According to records, two boys, ages 9 and 7, were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. The 7-year-old died from his injuries at the hospital.

The two men and the 9-year-old remain in extremely critical condition, records show, and all the victims appeared to have suffered sharp force trauma.

During the investigation, the victims gave verbal statements to police and positively identified Leaudre Isabell as the person who attacked and stabbed them at the home on Hubert Avenue, the affidavit said.

Leaudre Isabell is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder, records show.

He is due in court on April 25 and there is no bond information at this time.

Saprina Johnson
2d ago

The news stated that he's had mental problems all if his life & his family tried to help him out by allowing him to live with his sister whom he killed by stabbing her to death, along with her 7 year old son 🙏😢

Stanley Andrews
2d ago

wait for the whinning about how it is society's fault.

