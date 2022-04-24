Red Wings' Givani Smith: Remains out Sunday

Panarin (upper body) won't play Wednesday against the Canadiens, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports. The Rangers are locked into their playoff spot as the second-place team in the Metropolitan Division, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Panarin sit out Friday's regular-season finale versus Washington as well. With Panarin on the shelf, look for Alexis Lafreniere to jump into a top-six role against Montreal.
Okposo (leg) could be available to play versus Chicago on Friday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. While Okposo won't be available for Thursday's matchup with Boston, it seems the veteran will try to give it a go for the second game of the back-to-back Friday. It does seem somewhat pointless to press Okposo into service in a game that has little meaning outside of pride. If the St. Paul native can snag one more point this year, he'll register his highest season total since 2015-16 when he was with the Islanders.
Sanford (undisclosed) is expected back in the lineup versus Philadelphia on Wednesday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports. Sanford has played in 15 games since joining the Jets at the trade deadline in which he garnered three assists, 15 shots and 35 hits while averaging 15:02 of ice time. The winger will have three games remaining to prove to the organization he should be re-signed in the offseason, otherwise, he will hit free agency this summer.
Holtz was recalled from AHL Utica on Wednesday. Holtz could jump into the lineup immediately against Carolina on Thursday. The seventh overall pick from the 2020 Entry Draft has racked up 26 goals and 51 points through 52 AHL appearances this season.
Knight will guard the road goal in Thursday's matchup with the Senators, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. Knight struggled in his last start Sunday versus Tampa Bay, surrendering five goals on just 17 shots before being replaced by Sergei Bobrovsky in the second period of the eventual 8-4 loss. He'll try to shake off that poor performance and get back in the win column in a road matchup with a surging Ottawa team that's won four straight games.
NHL veteran Brandon Sutter says he is still suffering from symptoms of long Covid a year after he first contracted the virus and is unsure when he will be able to return to the ice. Sutter was one of 21 Vancouver Canucks players to catch Covid during an outbreak among...
Heponiemi was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Wednesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. At this point it isn't clear if Heponiemi will get a chance to crack the big club's lineup before the regular season comes to an end following Friday's matchup with Montreal. He's gone scoreless through four NHL appearances this year.
Gudas (lower body) is considered day-to-day and won't dress for either of Florida's last two games of the regular season for precautionary reasons, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. It sounds like Gudas is probably on track to be available for Game 1 of the Panthers' first-round playoff...
Lundell (upper body) won't play in Florida's final two games of the regular season due to precautionary reasons, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. Although he won't play Thursday versus Ottawa or Friday against Montreal, at this point there's no reason to believe Lundell won't be ready for Game 1 of the Panthers' first-round playoff series. The 20-year-old rookie has racked up 18 goals and 44 points while posting an eye-popping plus-33 rating through 65 contests this season.
Schmidt (undisclosed) will return to the lineup Wednesday versus the Flyers, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports. Schmidt should return to a top-four role and a spot on the No. 2 power-play unit following his one-game absence. The 30-year-old defender has collected four goals and 32 points through 74 contests this campaign.
With the AHL season coming to a close and the Calder Cup playoffs right around the corner, awards and accolades are starting to be handed out. On Wednesday, the league announced the 2021-22 All-Rookie Team, which is voted on by coaches, players, and media. Though not a guarantee of future NHL success, the AHL rookie team has a long history of star players including captains, Stanley Cup champions, and future Hall of Fame members.
O'Brien (upper body) will be back in the lineup versus Dallas on Wednesday, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. O'Brien will rejoin the lineup following a 28-game stint on the sidelines due to his upper-body issue. In 37 outings this year, the 27-year-old center has managed just three points while averaging 9:25 of ice time, so fantasy players shouldn't be expecting him to suddenly discover his offensive game in the last two contests of the year.
Ekblad (lower body) continues to skate and may be available during the Panthers' first-round matchup, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports Wednesday. Ekblad has been out of the lineup since March 18 against the Ducks, a stretch of 18 games on the sidelines due to his lower-body issue. Whenever the blueliner gets back into the lineup, he should reclaim a power-play role and figures to be capable of offering top-half fantasy value as a result.
Hanifin recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Nashville. Hanifin found the net early in the third period, throwing a puck through traffic past Juuse Saros. He'd add an assist later in the period on Matthew Tkachuk's game-tying tally with just a second left in the game. With his two-point performance on Tuesday Hanifin extends his point streak to six games. The 25-year-old defenseman now has 16 points -- four goals and 12 assists -- in 13 games since the start of April.
Schwindt was called up from AHL Charlotte on Wednesday. Schwindt has played in just one NHL game this season in which he logged 9:27 of ice time and recorded five hits and a minus-2 rating. If the Panthers opt to rest some guys ahead of the postseason, Schwindt could get into the lineup but otherwise shouldn't be expected to play in the playoffs.
Kiersted was promoted from AHL Charlotte on Wednesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. At this point it isn't clear if Kiersted will crack the lineup for either of the Panthers' last two games of the regular season. He's picked up two points through eight top-level appearances this year.
Tkachuk scored a goal while recording four shots and four hits in Calgary's 5-4 win over Nashville. Tkachuk managed to get the puck past David Rittich from a bad angle, tying the game with 0.1 seconds left on the clock. With Tuesday's heroic tally, Tkachuk now has a six-game point streak with three goals and six assists over that span. The 24-year-old winger now has 102 points on the season with 41 goals and 61 assists in 80 contests.
Dube scored two goals on four shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Nashville. Dube opened the scoring in the first period with a power-play goal before firing a wrister by Juuse Saros in the second. The 23-year-old winger has been on fire of late, scoring two goals in back-to-back games while scoring eight in his last seven contests. Dube has a career-best 32 points with 18 goals and 14 assists in 77 games this season.
Forsberg scored a pair of goals on six shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Calgary. Forsberg scored a pair of power-play goals in the third period, extending his point streak to six games with four goals and six assists over that span. The Swedish winger has a career-best 82 points with 42 goals and 40 assists in 67 games this season.
Wilson (undisclosed) returned from the 7-day injured list Tuesday and went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored for High-A Quad Cities in the affiliate's 8-2 loss to South Bend. Wilson was sidelined for the first two and a half weeks of the season with an unspecified...
