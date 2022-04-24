ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blues' Robert Thomas: Keeps streak alive with helper

Thomas was credited with an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes to extend his...

Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Out against Montreal

Panarin (upper body) won't play Wednesday against the Canadiens, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports. The Rangers are locked into their playoff spot as the second-place team in the Metropolitan Division, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Panarin sit out Friday's regular-season finale versus Washington as well. With Panarin on the shelf, look for Alexis Lafreniere to jump into a top-six role against Montreal.
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Picks up two helpers

Gaudreau recorded a pair of assists in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Nashville. Gaudreau extended his point streak to six games, picking up assists on Matthew Tkachuk's last-second game-tying tally and Elias Lindholm's winner in overtime. Gaudreau has eight points (a goal and seven assists) over the course of the streak. It's been a tremendous year for the 28-year-old who now has 39 goals and 74 assists in 80 games this season.
Flames' Noah Hanifin: Extends streak with two points

Hanifin recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Nashville. Hanifin found the net early in the third period, throwing a puck through traffic past Juuse Saros. He'd add an assist later in the period on Matthew Tkachuk's game-tying tally with just a second left in the game. With his two-point performance on Tuesday Hanifin extends his point streak to six games. The 25-year-old defenseman now has 16 points -- four goals and 12 assists -- in 13 games since the start of April.
Stars' Scott Wedgewood: Starting against Arizona

Wedgewood will guard the home cage during Wednesday's matchup with the Coyotes, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports. Wedgewood was pretty solid in his last start last Wednesday against Edmonton, stopping 45 of the whopping 49 shots he faced, but he was ultimately stuck with a loss due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. He'll try to get back in the win column in a favorable home matchup with an Arizona team that's averaging just 2.48 goals per game on the road this year, 30th in the NHL.
Panthers' Aleksi Heponiemi: Back with big club

Heponiemi was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Wednesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. At this point it isn't clear if Heponiemi will get a chance to crack the big club's lineup before the regular season comes to an end following Friday's matchup with Montreal. He's gone scoreless through four NHL appearances this year.
Sabres' Vinnie Hinostroza: Good to go

Hinostroza is back with the team ahead of Thursday's matchup with Boston after missing Monday's practice due to a personal matter, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports. Hinostroza will presumably slot into a bottom-six role against the Bruins. He's notched 13 goals and 25 points through 60 contests...
Panthers' Spencer Knight: Starting in Ottawa

Knight will guard the road goal in Thursday's matchup with the Senators, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. Knight struggled in his last start Sunday versus Tampa Bay, surrendering five goals on just 17 shots before being replaced by Sergei Bobrovsky in the second period of the eventual 8-4 loss. He'll try to shake off that poor performance and get back in the win column in a road matchup with a surging Ottawa team that's won four straight games.
Panthers' Anton Lundell: Sitting for precautionary reasons

Lundell (upper body) won't play in Florida's final two games of the regular season due to precautionary reasons, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. Although he won't play Thursday versus Ottawa or Friday against Montreal, at this point there's no reason to believe Lundell won't be ready for Game 1 of the Panthers' first-round playoff series. The 20-year-old rookie has racked up 18 goals and 44 points while posting an eye-popping plus-33 rating through 65 contests this season.
Sabres' Dustin Tokarski: Slated to start Thursday

Tokarski is poised to get the starting nod on the road versus the Bruins on Thursday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Tokarski will look to end the year on a winning streak after having secured victories in his previous two contests in which he posted a combined .895 save percentage. The Bruins are unlikely to rest any guys just yet as the team still has an outside chance of improving its place in the standings, which means Tokarski should face plenty of rubber.
Predators' Roman Josi: Two points in loss

Josi recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Calgary. Josi fired a slapshot past Dan Vladar to put Nashville on the board in the second before assisting on a Matt Duchene tally later in the period. The Swiss blueliner leads now has 22 goals and 71 assists on the season, leading all NHL defensemen with 93 points.
Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Facing Vegas

Lankinen will defend the blue paint during Wednesday's home game versus the Golden Knights, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Lankinen was excellent in his last start Monday against the Flyers, stopping 33 of 34 shots en route to a 3-1 victory. He'll try to secure a second straight victory in a home matchup with a desperate Vegas team that will need to win in order to avoid being eliminated from playoff contention.
Panthers' Matt Kiersted: Summoned by big club

Kiersted was promoted from AHL Charlotte on Wednesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. At this point it isn't clear if Kiersted will crack the lineup for either of the Panthers' last two games of the regular season. He's picked up two points through eight top-level appearances this year.
Jets' Zach Sanford: Poised to return Wednesday

Sanford (undisclosed) is expected back in the lineup versus Philadelphia on Wednesday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports. Sanford has played in 15 games since joining the Jets at the trade deadline in which he garnered three assists, 15 shots and 35 hits while averaging 15:02 of ice time. The winger will have three games remaining to prove to the organization he should be re-signed in the offseason, otherwise, he will hit free agency this summer.
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Could play during first round

Ekblad (lower body) continues to skate and may be available during the Panthers' first-round matchup, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports Wednesday. Ekblad has been out of the lineup since March 18 against the Ducks, a stretch of 18 games on the sidelines due to his lower-body issue. Whenever the blueliner gets back into the lineup, he should reclaim a power-play role and figures to be capable of offering top-half fantasy value as a result.
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Scores twice

Forsberg scored a pair of goals on six shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Calgary. Forsberg scored a pair of power-play goals in the third period, extending his point streak to six games with four goals and six assists over that span. The Swedish winger has a career-best 82 points with 42 goals and 40 assists in 67 games this season.
Coyotes' Liam O'Brien: Will play against Stars

O'Brien (upper body) will be back in the lineup versus Dallas on Wednesday, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. O'Brien will rejoin the lineup following a 28-game stint on the sidelines due to his upper-body issue. In 37 outings this year, the 27-year-old center has managed just three points while averaging 9:25 of ice time, so fantasy players shouldn't be expecting him to suddenly discover his offensive game in the last two contests of the year.
Flames' Dillon Dube: Scores twice again

Dube scored two goals on four shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Nashville. Dube opened the scoring in the first period with a power-play goal before firing a wrister by Juuse Saros in the second. The 23-year-old winger has been on fire of late, scoring two goals in back-to-back games while scoring eight in his last seven contests. Dube has a career-best 32 points with 18 goals and 14 assists in 77 games this season.
Jets' Nate Schmidt: Back at it

Schmidt (undisclosed) will return to the lineup Wednesday versus the Flyers, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports. Schmidt should return to a top-four role and a spot on the No. 2 power-play unit following his one-game absence. The 30-year-old defender has collected four goals and 32 points through 74 contests this campaign.
Panthers' Radko Gudas: Deemed day-to-day

Gudas (lower body) is considered day-to-day and won't dress for either of Florida's last two games of the regular season for precautionary reasons, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. It sounds like Gudas is probably on track to be available for Game 1 of the Panthers' first-round playoff...
