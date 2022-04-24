Blues' Robert Thomas: Keeps streak alive with helper

Tokarski is poised to get the starting nod on the road versus the Bruins on Thursday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Tokarski will look to end the year on a winning streak after having secured victories in his previous two contests in which he posted a combined .895 save percentage. The Bruins are unlikely to rest any guys just yet as the team still has an outside chance of improving its place in the standings, which means Tokarski should face plenty of rubber.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO