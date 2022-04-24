ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Devils' Nico Hischier: Not playing Sunday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Hischier (illness) won't play Sunday against the Red Wings, Sam Kasan of the Devils' official...

www.cbssports.com

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings sign C Turner Elson

It may be NFL Draft week but here is a little Detroit Red Wings news for ya. Just moments ago, the Red Wings announced they have signed C Turner Elson to an NHL contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed center Turner Elson to...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings News & Rumors: Edvinsson, Blashill & More

In the final week of the Detroit Red Wings’ 2021-22 season, things are starting to shift. While there are plenty of players on the roster right now that are playing with something to prove, wandering eyes are starting to look ahead to the offseason and the 2022-23 season. A losing season tends to have the affect, but so too does the signing of a team’s top prospect.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Devils’ Hischier Finally Had Breakout Season in 2021-22

Another season and another trip to the bottom of the NHL standings for the New Jersey Devils. Many of the same problems (goaltending, the power play) were part of that downfall. But unlike in years past, there was some good to come out of the 2021-22 campaign. Jack Hughes only played in 49 games due to injuries, but he finished with 56 points — a 94-point pace over 82 games.
NEWARK, NJ
US News and World Report

Matthews Scores 2 to Reach 60 Goals as Leafs Top Wings 3-0

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews looked a little sheepish after scoring his 50th goal into an empty net last month. How the Maple Leafs sniper bagged No. 60 was a lot more like it. Matthews scored twice, the second on one of his patented snapshots, to become just the...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings lose, 3-0, to Leafs, can't contain Auston Matthews, who reaches 60 goals

The Detroit Red Wings patched their lineup and played their best goalie, but the Toronto Maple Leafs proved why they're headed to the Stanley Cup playoffs. Led by Alex Nedeljkovic in net, the Wings held Tuesday's game at Scotiabank Arena scoreless past the halfway point, but Auston Matthews cemented his place in Leafs history when he became the first player in franchise history to record 60 goals in a season, sending the Wings onto their next stop with a 3-0 loss.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Veleno Gaining Top-Line Experience in Larkin’s Absence

Next man up is a way of life in pro sports. When a player goes down with an injury, it provides an opportunity for somebody else to step in and showcase their skills. Recently, Detroit Red Wings captain and top-line center Dylan Larkin was lost for the rest of the season after undergoing muscle core surgery (from ‘Red Wing captain Dylan Larkin to miss final six games after core muscle surgery,’ Detroit News, April 18, 2022). With just a few games remaining in the 2021-22 season, Joe Veleno has been inserted into Larkin’s spot on the top line with Lucas Raymond and Tyler Bertuzzi, which should provide a valuable learning experience for the 22-year-old center.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Cates, Frost spearhead Flyers' upset of playoff-bound Penguins

Led by their kids, the Flyers pulled off an upset of the rival Penguins with a 4-1 win Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center. Noah Cates (two) and Morgan Frost, two prospects from the club's 2017 draft class, provided the first three goals. Travis Konecny iced the game with an...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Detroit visits Toronto following shutout win

Detroit Red Wings (31-39-10, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (52-21-7, second in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits Toronto after the Red Wings shut out New Jersey 3-0. Alex Nedeljkovic earned the victory in the net for Detroit after recording 17 saves. The Maple Leafs are 14-8-2...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Sundqvist & Walman Are Earning Their Keep

Heading into the 2022 Trade Deadline, it seemed like a sure thing that Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nick Leddy would be changing addresses. What wasn’t as obvious was what the return would be from the team acquiring him. Well, as all of “Hockeytown” knows by now, the return from the St. Louis Blues included a second-round pick in 2023 as well as roster players Oskar Sundqvist and Jake Walman.
DETROIT, MI
theScore

Maple Leafs' Muzzin in lineup vs. Red Wings after 6-game absence

The Toronto Maple Leafs are getting Jake Muzzin back before the start of the playoffs. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Muzzin is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Red Wings, according to TSN's Mark Masters. The defenseman missed the last six games for an undisclosed reason. Muzzin...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Alex Nedeljkovic: Red Wings must return next season with killer instinct

One day after allowing seven or more goals for the 10th time this season, the Detroit Red Wings turned in one of their finer defensive performances, stifling the New Jersey Devils 3-0 Sunday at the Prudential Center. The step-down in competition was the main reason for the about-face. Pittsburgh, which...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

NHL Buzz: Bunting out final two regular-season games for Maple Leafs

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Michael Bunting will not play the final two regular-season games for the Maple Leafs because of a lower-body injury and will be reevaluated prior to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which begin May 2.
NHL
markerzone.com

CANADIENS CALL UP GOALTENDER FROM AHL; PRICE WON'T TRAVEL WITH TEAM TO NEW YORK

The Montreal Canadiens have decided to give Carey Price a break. After four games with the team since returning for the first time since last season, head coach Martin St. Louis told reporters Price will not travel to New York with the team this week. He may play again next Friday, which is the Canadiens last game of the season. St. Louis stressed this is not a setback in Price's return. The team decided he needed a break after a lot of action in a short time.
NHL
Yardbarker

Red Wings place Staal in COVID-19 protocol; recall Barber, Criscuolo from Griffins

Nearing the end of the 2021-22 season, the Detroit Red Wings have announced they’ll be without defenseman Marc Staal for their final two remaining games. On Tuesday, the club revealed that Staal has entered the National Hockey League’s COVID-19 protocol, forcing him to miss a minimum of five days. As a result, he wouldn’t be eligible to return until May 1 – two days after Detroit’s regular-season finale.
DETROIT, MI

