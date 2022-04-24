Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: In net against Preds

The Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-7) lost to the Dallas Stars (45-30-5), 3-2, in a shootout on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center. With 48 seconds left in the first period, William Carrier's pass deflected off a Dallas stick and went in to give Vegas a 1-0 lead. Jason Robertson tied the game for the Stars at 13:31 of the second but Chandler Stephenson's power-play goal with three seconds left send the Golden Knights into the third ahead by a goal. Robertson's 40th goal of the season brought the game back to level less than four minutes into the final frame and the game went into the extra session. After a scoreless overtime, Miro Heiskanen scored the only goal of the shootout in Round 7 to lift Dallas to the win.

