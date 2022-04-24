ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: In net against Preds

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Fleury will start Sunday's game in Nashville, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

NHL Talk: Ducks, Lightning, Capitals, Golden Knights & Jets

In this edition of “NHL Talk,” these are the top hockey stories with quotes from players, coaches, managers, and more. Check Tom Pepper’s profile every day for a new edition of the “NHL Talk” column. Ducks’ Getzlaf Tallies Beautiful Assist in Final NHL Game.
TAMPA, FL
ABC6.com

Haula Scores Twice, Bruins Hold Off Canadiens Sunday

MONTREAL (AP) — Erik Haula scored twice and the Boston Bruins beat Montreal 5-3 Sunday night as the Canadiens paid tribute to the late Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens celebrated the Hall of Famer, who died Friday at age 70, with a ceremony before the game. Boston’s Patrice Bergeron had two goals, including an empty-netter, and an assist. Charlie McAvoy scored the eventual winner. Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves. Josh Anderson, Mike Hoffman and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal. Jeff Petry had two assists and Samuel Montembeault made 37 saves.
BOSTON, MA
Blue Seat

The Rangers are the ultimate playoff wildcard

As the regular season comes to a close, the Rangers are starting to get healthy and gearing up for the playoffs. While we may not see all three injured Rangers tonight against Carolina, or even until the playoffs, all signs are pointing to them being at full strength come next Monday. A fully healthy forward group and Igor Shesterkin make the Rangers the ultimate playoff wildcard.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Kulikov scores in OT, Wild win 5th straight, 5-4 over Preds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dmitry Kulikov scored with 1.3 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Sunday night. Joel Eriksson Ek had two power-play goals and an assist, Nick Bjugstad and Kevin Fiala also scored, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for Minnesota. The Wild have won five straight as they battle with the St. Louis Blues for second place in the Central Division and home ice for the teams’ first-round playoff series.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Wild Check-In: Fiala, Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek & Middleton

The Minnesota Wild had a very successful past week, as they played four games and came out on top in all four. They took down the Montréal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks, Seattle Kraken, and the biggest surprise of them all, they finally beat the Nashville Predators. This time, they only had one game go to overtime and it was against the Predators.
NASHVILLE, TN
Reuters

Wild edge Predators at end of OT, win fifth straight

Dmitry Kulikov scored the overtime winner just before the buzzer and Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice in a three-point outing to lead the visiting Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Sunday. Kevin Fiala and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Wild (51-21-7, 109 points), who...
NASHVILLE, TN
markerzone.com

SHEA WEBER TO JOIN TEAMMATES IN MONTREAL SATURDAY FOR FIRST TIME IN MONTHS

It is being reported that defenceman Shea Weber will join his teammates in Montreal Saturday for the first time since November of 2021. According to Luc Gelinas of 91.9 Sports Radio, Weber will be in town for the players' annual exit physicals and will join his teammates for a review of the season with GM Kent Hughes and Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton. Montreal plays its last game of the season on Friday.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Talbot
NHL

Postgame Hat Trick: Coyotes 5, Wild 3

Notes, quotes and reactions from Minnesota's loss to Arizona on Tuesday in St. Paul. Wild.com's Dan Myers gives three takeaways from the Wild's 5-3 loss against the Arizona Coyotes at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Tuesday night:. 1. Not good enough. The Wild has been one of the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Game Recap: Avalanche Fall 4-1 to Winnipeg

The Colorado Avalanche dropped a 4-1 result to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night at Canadian Life Centre. J.T. Compher scored in the loss. Darcy Kuemper made 40 saves on 44 shots. THE SCORING:. 1st Period:. No goals. 2nd Period:. No goals. 3rd Period:. 5:03 - COL 1, WPG 0...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Western Conference showdown pits Chicago against Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-7, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (27-42-11, seventh in the Central) LINE: Blackhawks +186, Golden Knights -232; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Chicago and Vegas face off. The Blackhawks are 15-26-8 against conference opponents. Chicago has surrendered 53 power-play goals, stopping 75.8%...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preds
NHL

Ducks shower Getzlaf with gifts, honor captain before final NHL game

ANAHEIM -- Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf was honored in a pre-game ceremony on Sunday at Honda Center before appearing in his final NHL game against the St. Louis Blues. Getzlaf is retiring after 17 seasons with the Ducks, the past 13 as captain. He won't play in Anaheim's final two games next week, both on the road.
NHL
NHL

Hellebuyck and Connor set new franchise records in win over Colorado

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets snapped a four-game losing skid in style on Sunday night, and broke two franchise records along the way. Kyle Connor's 45th goal of the season, which proved to be the insurance marker in a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche, sets a new franchise mark for goals in a season since relocation in 2011 - besting Patrik Laine's 44 in 2017-18.
NHL
FOX Sports

Dallas hosts Vegas after Hintz's 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-6, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Dallas Stars (44-30-5, fifth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Vegas Golden Knights after Roope Hintz scored two goals in the Stars' 3-2 victory against the Kraken. The Stars are 25-18-4 in conference play. Dallas averages just 3.1 penalties...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Cates, Frost spearhead Flyers' upset of playoff-bound Penguins

Led by their kids, the Flyers pulled off an upset of the rival Penguins with a 4-1 win Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center. Noah Cates (two) and Morgan Frost, two prospects from the club's 2017 draft class, provided the first three goals. Travis Konecny iced the game with an...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Borowiecki Named Nashville's Nominee for 2022 Masterton Trophy

Predators Defenseman Receives Nomination for Award Given to Those Who Show Perseverance, Sportsmanship and Dedication to Hockey. Mark Borowiecki has never felt better physically, mentally and emotionally - and no one deserves this accolade more. The Predators defenseman has been named Nashville's nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy from...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Vegas Falls to Dallas, 3-2, in Shootout

The Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-7) lost to the Dallas Stars (45-30-5), 3-2, in a shootout on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center. With 48 seconds left in the first period, William Carrier's pass deflected off a Dallas stick and went in to give Vegas a 1-0 lead. Jason Robertson tied the game for the Stars at 13:31 of the second but Chandler Stephenson's power-play goal with three seconds left send the Golden Knights into the third ahead by a goal. Robertson's 40th goal of the season brought the game back to level less than four minutes into the final frame and the game went into the extra session. After a scoreless overtime, Miro Heiskanen scored the only goal of the shootout in Round 7 to lift Dallas to the win.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Hellebuyck gets 200th win, Jets defeat Avalanche to end four-game skid

WINNIPEG -- Connor Hellebuyck got his 200th win, and the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 at Canada Life Centre on Sunday. "It just shows that the fans appreciate everything I've accomplished here with them," Hellebuyck said of the standing ovation he received after the game. "I'm glad to call Winnipeg my home these past few years and look forward to some more."
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy