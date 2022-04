It's not gonna win any size contests, but I've found a tiny home in Missouri that easily costs less than most new vehicles you could buy right now. When I look at homes this small, I wonder if it might be a perfect starter home for a newly-married couple that haven't started a family yet. Maybe it could be a second home for a hunter who wants more than a tent to stay in on trips. It could also be a neat travel home for anyone who's retired and wants to travel.

