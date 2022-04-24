ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Lewandowski will NOT leave Bayern Munich confirms CEO despite Man Utd and Barcelona transfer interest

By Joshua Jones
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI will NOT leave Bayern Munich this summer, the club's sporting director confirmed.

The Polish striker, 33, has been linked with a stunning transfer exit away from the Allianz Arena.

Robert Lewandowski looks set to stay at Bayern Munich next season Credit: Getty

His contract expires in 2023, meaning he will be going into the final 12 months next season.

Manchester United and Barcelona would likely be among the frontrunners for Lewandowski's signature, especially if Bayern landed Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

However, when asked about the possibility of his No9 leaving in a cut-price transfer to the Nou Camp this summer, Bayern chief Hasan Salihamidzic ruled it out.

The ex-Bosnia and Herzegovina full-back told Sky90: "Selling Lewandowski if Barcelona offers €40-50m [£33m to £42m]? No."

Then quizzed on whether that means Lewandowski is definitely staying, Salihamidzic added: "Yes, he has a contract until 2023."

Lewandowski has scored a remarkable 342 goals in just 372 appearances for Bayern - including 48 in 43 this term.

And the sporting director then confirmed the club plan to open contract negotiations over an extension soon now the Bundesliga title is wrapped up because the Bavarians desperately want to keep him if it makes financial sense.

Salihamidzic continued: "Of course. Lewandowski is highly appreciated. The fans love him.

"But he's our top earner at the club. We also have to look at our financial possibilities and how much money we have.

"I spoke with Lewa. We'll also talk to his agent. He has a contract until 2023.

"We have all the time in the world. We have the best striker in the world and we're proud of that.

"We haven't negotiated yet. But that's what we'll do now."

As well as discussing those staying, Salihamidzic also revealed one possible incoming player.

Bayern have made an opening £21m bid for Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch - although the Dutch side want nearly £30m.

Salihamidzic added: "He is a good player. We are in talks.

"With a transfer like this, a lot of things have to fit.

"It is difficult. All transfers are difficult."

