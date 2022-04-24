ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton Players Responsible For Half Of All Yellow Cards For Diving In EPL This Season

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L1EEG_0fIndNIV00

Anthony Gordon became the latest player to be punished for simulation on Sunday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

There have been 12 yellow cards for diving in the Premier League this season and half of them have been issued to Everton players.

Anthony Gordon became the latest player to be punished for simulation on Sunday during the first half of Everton's game at Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

The 21-year-old threw himself to the floor in close proximity to Naby Keita in an attempt to win a penalty but received a booking from referee Stuart Attwell instead.

Everton midfielder Anthony Gordon falls over in the Liverpool penalty area before being shown a yellow card for diving

IMAGO/PA Images/Peter Byrne

Two Everton players had also been cautioned for flopping in the reverse fixture when Paul Tierney was the ref in charge.

Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend both saw yellow in Everton's 4-1 loss to Liverpool at Goodison Park after going to ground dishonestly in the eyes of Mr Tierney.

But none of the dives by Gordon, Gray or Townsend were as spectacularly bad as one performed by former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam this weekend.

Adam, who played for Liverpool during the 2011/12 season, was booked for an outrageous fall while in action for Dundee in their 1-1 draw with St Johnstone.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Juve looks to boost Champions League hopes

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Juventus looks to consolidate a Champions League place with a visit to talented Sassuolo. Juventus is fourth in Serie A and can extend its five-point advantage over fifth-place Roma, which lost to defending champion Inter Milan on Saturday. Juventus can also move within a point of third-place Napoli. “We’re not mathematically in the Champions League yet,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri warned. Tenth-place Sassuolo features Italy forwards Domenico Berardi, Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Adam
Person
Andros Townsend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellow Cards#The Premier League#Merseyside#Imago Pa Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

'I think it's the best Liverpool that I have known' - Emery

Villarreal manager Unai Emery says this is "the best Liverpool that I have known" - but that he will use that as motivation to succeed in their Champions League semi-final. The two teams meet in the first leg on Wednesday. "They have a very clear identity at Anfield," said Emery.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Confirmed Officials: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday 28 April and it will be refereed by Mike Dean at Old Trafford. The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 34 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Dean take charge of the meeting in the north west. Mike...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey signs new five-year deal

Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey has signed a new deal with the club that runs until 2027. The 20-year-old has been with the Midlands club since he was six and made his first-team debut in a Championship game against West Bromwich Albion in February 2019. The England Under-21 international has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
745
Followers
524
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy