Honolulu, HI

Hawaii men’s volleyball to open NCAA Tournament on May 3

By Christian Shimabuku
 3 days ago
On early Sunday morning, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team discovered its fate in the seven-team NCAA Tournament.

Despite beating Long Beach State for the Big West title on Saturday, the Beach earned the No. 1 overall seed via an at-large bid, while Ball State is the No. 2 seed.

Hawaii did not earn a top-2 seed and automatic bid into the national semifinals. Instead, the ‘Bows will face the winner of the first-round matchup between North Greenville and Princeton.

UH’s first match takes place on May 3 at UCLA’s Pauley Pavillion, with the national semifinals taking place on May 5 and the national championship game taking place on May 7.

The full bracket is below:

Hawaii, the 2021 national champion, will look to defend its title come May.

