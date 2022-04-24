Man killed in shooting in SE Portland's Buckman neighborhood

AURORA, Ore. —A wanted suspect was killed in a shootout with police Monday at a truck stop along Interstate 5 and an officer was in the hospital after being shot. The incident started at about 6:15 a.m. when a deputy U.S. Marshal spotted a wanted person at the Flying J truck stop on Ehlen Road just west of I-5 exit 278 to Donald/Aurora.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland saw another deadly weekend, as homicide detectives responded to two deadly shootings. Investigators say a 52-year-old was shot and killed early Saturday morning in southeast Portland's Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. At about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, police said they went to a shooting call in the Buckman neighborhood,...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police identified a woman who was shot and killed in downtown Portland nearly two weeks ago. The state medical examiner confirmed Gabrielle Lynn Dozhier, 22, died from a gunshot wound, and her death was ruled a homicide. At about 10:15 a.m. on April 10, officers...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Anyone missing their pig?. Portland police had to use snacks to lure a pig to safety who was blocking traffic in southeast Portland on Tuesday. An officer was driving near Southeast Division Street and Southeast 138th Avenue just after midnight when she noticed traffic slowing in front of her and appearing to drive around something in the road.
CRESWELL, Ore. - Law enforcement in Brookings on the Oregon Coast captured the suspect in an attack in Creswell that put a man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday. Deputies from the Lane County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an injured and unconscious man Monday evening to...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Following a two-year investigation, the Connecticut state trooper who fatally shot Mubarak Soulemane, a 19-year-old Black man, after a car chase was charged with first-degree manslaughter. Trooper Brian North, who is white,turned himself in Tuesday (April 19) to the state inspector general and was later released on $50,000 bail, the...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police officers in the East Precinct said they seized M30 blue pills, cocaine, heroin, a gun, and "special" ammunition Saturday night. Police tried to pull over someone driving a truck with no license plates, but the driver fled and abandoned the truck, which police determined was stolen.
PORTLAND, Ore. — The list continues to grow: Shells of what once were RVs or homes for some are now burned out with nothing left. “I was on my couch Friday night. It was an explosion,” Chris Pearcey said. Pearcey lives near a RV fire that happened in...
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Two people were killed and four others, including a Washington County Sheriff's Office deputy, are in critical condition after a crash in Beaverton early Wednesday morning, police say. Beaverton police were called to the two-car crash at the intersection of Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway and Southwest...
WILSONVILLE, Ore. — A construction worker died at a job site on Tuesday after being hit by a construction vehicle, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened at around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on Southwest Industrial Way in Wilsonville, deputies said. Deputies said the driver of...
UPDATE: A stolen moving truck was recovered Monday afternoon after it had been stolen in Gresham overnight. Gresham Police credits "an alert social media follower" with finding the truck parked on the side of the road near Northeast 162nd and Holladay Street. "We were able to get the truck and...
AUBURN, Wash. — An Auburn police officer posted bond Monday evening and was released following his arrest over the weekend in the death of a pedestrian killed in a crash in which the officer has been accused of driving under the influence. Officer Michael Smith, 33, posted the $200,000...
EUGENE, Ore. - A man was arrested with the help of Eugene SWAT for misusing 911 after making hundreds of calls to 911 and the Eugene Police non-emergency number. On Monday, April 25, 23-year-old Avery Allen Boniface began making calls to the non-emergency number at around 3:00 a.m. Police say he made approximately 350 calls before stopping in the afternoon.
CORVALLIS, Ore. - Benton County Sheriff's Office has identified the man recovered in the search for two missing kayakers on the Long Tom River Monday. 26-year-old Joseph Bendix of Eugene was found deceased by a landowner three miles south of Monroe. He was not wearing a life jacket. Benton County...
ATLANTA — A confrontation over a stolen phone ended with a gun drawn on the Atlanta BeltLine. Video of the incident was posted on social media showing the drama unfolding. Hear from some of the witnesses who saw the whole thing unfold, starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
MONROE, Ore. — The search continues for a Eugene woman who went missing while kayaking near Monroe over the weekend. 23-year-old Mariana Dukes and 26-year-old Joseph Bendix went kayaking on the Long Tom River Saturday. Bendix's body was found Monday morning. On Tuesday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office says...
MONROE, Ore. – Search and rescue teams have recovered the body of a kayaker in the Long Tom River. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a 26-year-old man from Eugene was recovered around 10 a.m. Monday. Search and rescue is still looking for a 23-year-old...
LEBANON, Ore. — A driver is okay, after his car crashed down an embankment of the Santiam River on Tuesday morning, according to the Lebanon Fire District. At around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, crews responded to a report of a crash down the embankment off of Berlin Road in Lebanon.
