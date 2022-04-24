ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Man killed in shooting in SE Portland's Buckman neighborhood

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — A man is dead after a shooting in southeast Portland's Buckman neighborhood early Sunday morning. Reports came...

katu.com

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Wanted suspect dead, officer wounded in shooting at truck stop off I-5 in Oregon

AURORA, Ore. —A wanted suspect was killed in a shootout with police Monday at a truck stop along Interstate 5 and an officer was in the hospital after being shot. The incident started at about 6:15 a.m. when a deputy U.S. Marshal spotted a wanted person at the Flying J truck stop on Ehlen Road just west of I-5 exit 278 to Donald/Aurora.
AURORA, OR
KATU.com

Two men shot and killed in Portland over the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland saw another deadly weekend, as homicide detectives responded to two deadly shootings. Investigators say a 52-year-old was shot and killed early Saturday morning in southeast Portland's Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. At about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, police said they went to a shooting call in the Buckman neighborhood,...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police identify woman shot, killed at apartment in SW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police identified a woman who was shot and killed in downtown Portland nearly two weeks ago. The state medical examiner confirmed Gabrielle Lynn Dozhier, 22, died from a gunshot wound, and her death was ruled a homicide. At about 10:15 a.m. on April 10, officers...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Bacon your pardon? Pig blocking traffic in Portland, contained

PORTLAND, Ore. — Anyone missing their pig?. Portland police had to use snacks to lure a pig to safety who was blocking traffic in southeast Portland on Tuesday. An officer was driving near Southeast Division Street and Southeast 138th Avenue just after midnight when she noticed traffic slowing in front of her and appearing to drive around something in the road.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Joseph, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
NBC News

Juvenile arrested after missing 10-year-old found dead in Wisconsin

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Corona
KATU.com

Portland police seize illegal drugs, gun, and ammunition

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police officers in the East Precinct said they seized M30 blue pills, cocaine, heroin, a gun, and "special" ammunition Saturday night. Police tried to pull over someone driving a truck with no license plates, but the driver fled and abandoned the truck, which police determined was stolen.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland Fire & Rescue investigates string of RV fires

PORTLAND, Ore. — The list continues to grow: Shells of what once were RVs or homes for some are now burned out with nothing left. “I was on my couch Friday night. It was an explosion,” Chris Pearcey said. Pearcey lives near a RV fire that happened in...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Construction worker killed at Wilsonville job site, deputies say

WILSONVILLE, Ore. — A construction worker died at a job site on Tuesday after being hit by a construction vehicle, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened at around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on Southwest Industrial Way in Wilsonville, deputies said. Deputies said the driver of...
WILSONVILLE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Portland Police#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime#Legacy Emanuel Hospital
KATU.com

Eugene SWAT called out to arrest man who called 911 hundreds of times

EUGENE, Ore. - A man was arrested with the help of Eugene SWAT for misusing 911 after making hundreds of calls to 911 and the Eugene Police non-emergency number. On Monday, April 25, 23-year-old Avery Allen Boniface began making calls to the non-emergency number at around 3:00 a.m. Police say he made approximately 350 calls before stopping in the afternoon.
EUGENE, OR
KATU.com

Missing kayakers identified; search continues for woman

CORVALLIS, Ore. - Benton County Sheriff's Office has identified the man recovered in the search for two missing kayakers on the Long Tom River Monday. 26-year-old Joseph Bendix of Eugene was found deceased by a landowner three miles south of Monroe. He was not wearing a life jacket. Benton County...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATU.com

Sheriff: Second kayak found in search for missing Eugene woman

MONROE, Ore. — The search continues for a Eugene woman who went missing while kayaking near Monroe over the weekend. 23-year-old Mariana Dukes and 26-year-old Joseph Bendix went kayaking on the Long Tom River Saturday. Bendix's body was found Monday morning. On Tuesday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office says...
EUGENE, OR
KATU.com

Driver okay after crashing down embankment of Santiam River

LEBANON, Ore. — A driver is okay, after his car crashed down an embankment of the Santiam River on Tuesday morning, according to the Lebanon Fire District. At around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, crews responded to a report of a crash down the embankment off of Berlin Road in Lebanon.
LEBANON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy