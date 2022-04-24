ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Manchester United Could Sign Frenkie de Jong This Summer

By Alex Wallace
Manchester United could attempt to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer despite the Spanish giants not being open to sell the Dutchman, according to reports.

United could be set to look at de Jong due to the midfielders great relationship with new United boss, Erik Ten Hag.

Ten Hag and de Jong worked together at Ajax where de Jong and current United midfielder Donny van de Beek were an established midfield pairing together.

de Jong is said to be happy at Barcelona and prepared to work with Xavi during the clubs extensive rebuild.

However, according to Pol Alonso , “Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United could be a possibility this summer. Erik ten Hag wants him.”

Barcelona are reportedly unwilling to sell de Jong this summer but could consider his departure if a significant offer of over €70million is made.

Ten Hag is a great admirer of the Dutchman and would reportedly prioritise the signing of the midfielder if United are able to finance the move.

