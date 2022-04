Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton has been given the green light to chop down a 'beautiful' sugarplum tree outside his £18m Kensington mansion to the anger of his neighbours. Angry neighbours objected to the decision of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) Council, arguing that Hamilton would be 'destroying nature' if they let him chop down the tree outside his home.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 35 MINUTES AGO