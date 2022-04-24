Country joins Cayce in mourning officer killed in the line of duty
Cayce, SC 04/24/2022 (Paul Kirby) – People across the U.S. are joining the City of Cayce, Police Department, and the law enforcement community as they mourn the loss of one of their own early Sunday morning. According to the City of Cayce Spokesperson Ashley Hunter, K-9 Handler, and Police Officer Andrew...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
The three-year-old girl who died after falling into the water at Whitewater Falls in Jackson County in North Carolina has been pictured for the first time following the tragedy.Writing in a GoFundMe campaign for their daughter, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, parents Kieth and Sherii Newsanger said they “desperately” tried to save their child on Sunday. “Nevaeh was playing in the sand nearby and slipped and fell in the water,” the parents said in the post, which included a photo of the Denver, Pennsylvania, family together. “We desperately tried to rescue her but the current was so strong and it swept...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Police in Chippewa Falls have arrested a juvenile suspect in connection to the murder of 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters.Chief Matthew Kelm announced the arrest in a press conference on Tuesday evening, where he would not disclose the name, gender or age of the suspect but said they were known to the murdered schoolgirl.Police executed a search warrant at the home in North Grove Street where the 10-year-old was believed to have last been seen alive.Following the search, the suspect was taken into custody, the police chief said.Lily was reported missing around 9pm on Sunday night when she failed to...
A FAMILY had visited a sheriff's office and alleged that they were being followed – just hours before they were killed. Aschod Ewing-Meeks shot dead his 26-year-old girlfriend Ashton Brown and their kids Bella, four, and Brixtyn, eight months, on April 18. The 26-year-old then set their North Carolina...
WASHINGTON (AP) — At least four people, including a 12-year-old girl, were shot when a gunman unleashed a flurry of bullets in the nation’s capital Friday, leading to lockdowns at several schools and leaving a community on edge before the suspect was found dead hours later. The suspected...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
A suspected gunman who injured four people when he “indiscriminately” opened fire from a fifth-floor apartment in Washington, D.C., last week had three fully automatic rifles and shot more than 200 rounds of ammunition, authorities said Monday. The suspect, Raymond Spencer, 23, is alleged to have had 800...
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. A couple is charged with murder after a body was found in Buncombe County. The bond was denied for the third mall shooting suspect in Columbia. Tri-County automotive lab expanding. Updated: 5 hours ago. Tri-County automotive lab expanding.
Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
Five teenagers were injured in a shooting Saturday night outside a Waffle House in Atlanta, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a person being shot at Centennial Olympic Park Drive near the Waffle House, and upon their arrival around 10 p.m., officers found three people injured. They later found that two others had hijacked a vehicle and transported themselves to a nearby hospital, Police Deputy Chief Timothy Peek said during a press conference early Sunday morning.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A Mississippi grand jury has found no criminal fault by law enforcement officers in the shooting deaths of a Black man and his baby after a low-speed highway chase nearly a year ago. Eric Smith, 30, and his 3-month-old son, La’Mello Parker, were killed after officers chased Smith on Interstate...
A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
A mother of two who was shot to death outside a Mississippi club Sunday was pregnant with her third child, according to reports. Jacqueline Brownlee confirmed with WREG-TV that her daughter, 30-year-old Takila Gross, was fatally shot outside Roosevelt's Club. She said the soon-to-be mom of three was out with...
The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
A man arrested following Saturday's South Carolina mall shooting in which nine people were wounded had opened fire in self-defense in a confrontation with other shooters, his lawyer said Sunday. The man, identified as 22-year-old Jewayne Price, has been released under house arrest and ordered to wear an ankle monitor...
