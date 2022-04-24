Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Game 4
Khris Middleton has been ruled out for Game 4 on Sunday between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls.
The Milwaukee Bucks are in Chicago to take on the Bulls for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday, and for the game they will be without their All-Star and NBA Champion Khris Middleton.
The star guard injured his knee in Game 2, and has not played since.
The Bucks have a 2-1 lead in the series after picking up an important road win in Game 3.
The Bulls had won as massive underdogs in Game 2 on the road, but were unable to carry the momentum with them back to the United Center.
The Bucks won the NBA Title last season, and this year they finished as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
Meanwhile, the Bulls are in the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2016-17 season when they had Jimmy Butler running the show with Rajon Rondo and Dwyane Wade.
Zach LaVine is also in his first playoff series of his pro-career.
The two-time NBA All-Star had not made the playoffs with the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Bulls until this season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
- CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE.
