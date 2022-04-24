Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Game 4

Khris Middleton has been ruled out for Game 4 on Sunday between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Chicago to take on the Bulls for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday, and for the game they will be without their All-Star and NBA Champion Khris Middleton.

The star guard injured his knee in Game 2, and has not played since.

NBA's official injury report

The Bucks have a 2-1 lead in the series after picking up an important road win in Game 3.

The Bulls had won as massive underdogs in Game 2 on the road, but were unable to carry the momentum with them back to the United Center.

The Bucks won the NBA Title last season, and this year they finished as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are in the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2016-17 season when they had Jimmy Butler running the show with Rajon Rondo and Dwyane Wade.

Zach LaVine is also in his first playoff series of his pro-career.

The two-time NBA All-Star had not made the playoffs with the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Bulls until this season.

