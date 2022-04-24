ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks And Bulls Starting Lineups For Game 4

By Ben Stinar
The Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls have announced their starting lineups for Game 4.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Illinois at the United Center for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon.

For the game, the two teams have announced their starting lineups.

The series is currently 2-1 in favor of the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks won the first game, and then the Bulls had a major road upset in Game 2.

However, the Bucks took all the momentum back in Game 3, and retook control of the series.

The Bucks finished their year as the third seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Bulls finished as the sixth seed.

This is the first time that the Bulls have been in the playoffs as a franchise since the 2016-17 season when they were led by Jimmy Butler.

It's also Zach LaVine's first time in the playoffs as a pro, because the NBA All-Star had been on the Minnesota Timberwolves and Bulls when they had several bad seasons.

The game is a pivotal one for the Bulls as they will want to avoid falling into the gruesome 3-1 series hole.

  MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury.
  CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury.

