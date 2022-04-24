Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Lost Game 3
Kevin Durant spoke to the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost Game 3 to the Boston Celtics at home on Saturday evening.
The Brooklyn Nets lost a heartbreaker on Saturday evening at home to the Boston Celtics by a score of 109-103.
The game had gotten out of hand late in the fourth quarter, but a few shots down the stretch gave the Nets a little bit of life, but ultimately the Celtics made better plays down the stretch for the third straight game.
Therefore, the Nets have now lost three straight games and are in an 0-3 hole, which no team has ever come back from in NBA history.
It's safe to say that the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving pairing in Brooklyn is failing it's massive expectations to date.
After the loss, Durant met with the media.
Durant finished his night with 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
The All-Star forward also played 46 out of the 48 minutes in the game, but it was still not enough.
Game 4 will be played back in Brooklyn at Barclays Center on Monday evening and the Nets will try to avoid elimination and force a Game 5 back in Boston later in the week.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
- CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE.
Comments / 4