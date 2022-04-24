ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nicki Minaj Reveals She’s Sober: ‘I Used To Be Happy When I Was High’

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m3jMO_0fInbZiP00
Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Nicki Minaj made a surprising revelation about her lifestyle when a fan asked her a rather personal question on Twitter. The 39-year-old rapper explained how she is sober now after the fan inquired if she was “high” on April 21. “No I’m sober & loving life. You?” Nicki posted, before following up in a second tweet, “I used to b happy when I was high. Now I’m happy when I’m sober. No judgement to anyone. Be gentle with yourself.”

The “Super Bass” hitmaker then added a third tweet to explain why some people accuse her of being under the influence over the appearance of her eyes. “My eyes naturally look like that and ppl always think I’m high when I’m not wearing makeup,” she wrote. “Plus my eyes are naturally gray & I was born in the Caribbean islands of Cuba.” She concluded her tweet by reiterating she is just as happy sober as she was when she was “high.”

It’s possible Nicki could be on a cleaner living path since becoming a mother. She’s already admitted to adopting a new point of view after welcoming her first child, a son, with husband Kenneth Petty in 2020. During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Nicki said that bringing a baby into the world “has made me see more good in people” and “more good in the universe.” She added, “It makes you more of a forgiving person. When I look at my son, I’m reminded that I am so blessed. So when you have a little baby, you are reminded every day like, ‘Oh my God. Thank you God for this little gift.'”

Meanwhile, a source close to Nicki backed up the sentiment, telling HollywoodLife exclusively that motherhood has proved wonders for the singer. “Nicki becoming a mom has really been the thing she needed in her life. She is loving every minute of it,” the insider explained. “Nicki is taking things amazingly well. Nicki knows she’s very blessed and the more time she can spend with her little one, the better.”

Comments / 51

Jackie McReath
2d ago

anytime someone gets sober from the demon of drugs it is a blessing from God because now you can live life prayers for those still suffering praise for those just starting recovery & older recoving addicts keep working your plan thank the Lord every day your still alive & share your recovery with others to give them hope

Reply
12
What, Me Worry?
1d ago

Was a hardcore alkie for over 50 years then I discovered Pot Gummies, never had a drink since. Just Pot once a day!👍

Reply(2)
16
Shanell Bond
1d ago

She's not just talking about weed guys.. Just to throw that out there.. She loved percs and coke just as much.. Happy for you girlllllll🥳🥳

Reply(1)
7
Related
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown’s Kids: Meet His 3 Precious Little Ones

Chris Brown is the proud papa of three different kids with three different women. Find out all about his adorable brood here!. Chris Brown has been on top of the R&B scene since his first single “Run It” took over the Billboard charts in 2005. The singer, songwriter, dancer and actor has continued to release hit after hit album, including 2011’s F.A.M.E, which garnered him the Grammy for Best R&B Album. HIs latest offering include singles off his highly anticipated tenth studio album Breezy, which is expected to be released in the summer of 2022.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Reunite In Barbados In 1st Photos Since Designer Denied Cheating Rumors

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, reunited at the Barbados airport on Friday, the same day Fenty shoe designer Amina Muaddi took to Instagram to deny rumors that the latter cheated on the former with her, and they looked as happy as could be. The singer was wearing a multi-colored mini dress that perfectly hugged her baby bump and heels as she met up with the rapper and his family. She also had her long hair up into a high bun as she walked beside the father of her unborn child.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Wears Crop Top & Skirt To Show Off Baby Bump At Dinner With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna’s baby bump is the moment. The mom-to-be showed off her bare baby bump in a matching crop top and skirt while out on a dinner date with A$AP Rocky on April 6. Rihanna keeps finding new and fashionable ways to show her baby bump throughout her pregnancy. The 34-year-old “Diamonds” singer stepped out in a matching navy blue crop top and a long skirt that bared her growing baby bump. Rihanna’s latest maternity look combines both style and comfort.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Petty
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
James Corden
AOL Corp

Cardi B deletes Twitter, Instagram after fans criticize her for not attending Grammys

Rapper Cardi B deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts Sunday after fans hounded her for not attending the Grammys. Fans of the "WAP" rapper took to Twitter to air their frustrations about Cardi not being in attendance at the 64th annual Grammy Awards despite being nominated for best rap rerformance for her song "Up." The award ultimately went to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar for "Family Ties."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Rapper
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Rihanna reveals what she's most afraid of after giving birth

Rihanna has revealed what she’s most afraid of after giving birth, in a cover interview with Vogue. Currently in her third trimester of pregnancy with her and ASAP Rocky’s first child, she was upfront about her pregnancy so far and what lies ahead. The billionaire business mogul revealed that it’s not so much the act of giving birth which scares her, but the emotional aftermath. She’s especially apprehensive about experiencing postpartum depression.The 34-year-old told Vogue: “Will I feel out of control emotionally? Those are the stories I hear from other women that scare me.” ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
mycolumbuspower.com

LaLa Anthony Serves Curves In A White Monogram Dior Set

LaLa has been in her bag lately, and it shows. The host, actress, and haircare entrepreneur has been busy securing the bag with television deals and new ventures. Luckily for us, she keeps us hooked with her bountiful curves and chic fashion. The Chi actress stepped out for the Katastic...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Kanye—He Must Be So Mad She’s Saying This On TV!

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a rocky split thus far, and with Kardashian now dating comedian Pete Davidson things have only gotten worse. Now, the 41-year-old reality star is speaking out about the chaos of the divorce and the drama of her new relationship in a trailer for her upcoming interview with Robin Roberts, and Kardashian is not holding back.
RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

Doja Cat’s 2022 Grammys Look Is Giving Mermaid Vibes & Of Course She Made a Splash

Click here to read the full article. Who could forget the green feathered number paired with black shaggy mullet that Doja Cat rocked at last year’s Grammy awards? Certainly not Twitter, who was talking about if for weeks after she debuted the look. But it’s a new year, which means Doja Cat’s 2022 Grammy look upped the ante to totally wow fans. This year, the “Ain’t Shit” singer wore her hair in a platinum blonde style, which was a stark contrast to the edgy raven-haired cut she rocked last year. Plus, instead of going with a smokey-eye look, which the singer...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Cardi B and Offset Share First Photos of Baby Son’s Face and Reveal His Name

Cardi B and Offset are showing off their family’s latest addition. On Thursday night, the celebrity couple returned to Instagram to share the first face photos of their baby boy. Cardi’s post showed the 7-month-old wearing a powder blue ’fit accessorized with some iced-out jewelry. The caption included a series of emojis—🦕🌊🧸,—that provided some clues about the child’s name.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
179K+
Followers
16K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy