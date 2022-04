Nate Diaz is still not happy, and without a fight inside the UFC’s octagon despite multiple requests to get one. Diaz hasn’t competed since this past June at UFC 263 where he dropped a unanimous decision to Leon Edwards in a five-round bout. The 37-year-old, by all accounts, only has one fight left on his contract and wants to fulfill that obligation as soon as possible — something he has asked for since December.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO