GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has fired women’s soccer coach Tony Amato and changed direction less than a year after giving him a six-year contract to replace beloved program architect Becky Burleigh. The university’s television and radio station reported Amato made comments about players’ eating habits and body shapes. Athletic director Scott Stricklin said Amato was fired without cause. That leaves the Gators on the hook for the remaining five years of a contract that paid him about $225,000 annually. Stricklin blamed “a disconnect” between Amato and his players as the reason for his dismissal.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO