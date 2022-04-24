ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Hundreds recreate 1932 demo over ‘barrier’ to countryside for people of colour

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36mzxw_0fInag3F00

Hundreds of people have recreated a 1932 protest calling for the “massive barrier “to the countryside for people of colour to end.

The Right to Roam campaign is celebrating the 90th anniversary of when hundreds of activists trespassed on Kinder Scout in the Peak District to demonstrate against being denied access to areas of open country in England and Wales.

Campaigners from Kinder in Colour said around 500 people attended a walk close to Edale in the Peak District, Derbyshire, on Sunday afternoon.

A “ceremony” looking to connect people of colour to the countryside took place, along with a number of speeches during the three-hour hike.

Attendee Sam Siva told the PA news agency: “This has been a coming together to celebrate the anniversary and highlight the massive barriers in front of people of colour to the countryside.

“People of colour are often made to feel isolated or not made welcome, so we’ve tried to connect to the country by hiring coaches and bringing people over here.

“I think this is about ensuring people are given opportunities to engage with nature and the country, we need more conversations about this topic.”

The organiser said that despite making up 13% of the UK population, black people and people of colour (BPOC) make up only 1% of visitors to national parks, adding that just 39% of people from BPOC backgrounds live within a five-minute walk to green spaces compared with 58% of white people.

Although the Countryside and Rights of Way (CRoW) Act 2000 gives a legal right of public access to mountains, moorland, heaths, commons and the English coastal path, campaigners have asked for it to be extended to cover rivers, woods and green belt land.

The trespass comes in response to the Government’s shelving of the “right to roam” report.

Currently 92% of England’s land is privately owned and not available to access, according to Caroline Lucas, MP for Brighton Pavilion.

Environment minister Rebecca Pow said on Thursday that there were no plans to release the review, which Ms Lucas said was “profoundly disappointing”.

The review, headed by Lord Agnew, had included a potential expansion of the much-fought-over “right to roam”, which campaigners fear will not now go ahead.

Another protester who attended, said: “We only have access to 8%. of accessible land or a nobody wants to trample over crops, the land is in the countryside. We only have 8% now, and that’s the best it’s ever been.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Holocaust survivor, 98, ‘so touched’ to receive Hungarian national honour

One of the UK’s last living Auschwitz survivors has been presented with a national honour from Hungary at the country’s embassy in London. Lily Ebert, 98, was surrounded by her family as she was awarded the Knight’s Cross of the Hungarian Order of Merit on Tuesday for her work on educating people about the Holocaust – including being a founding member of the UK’s Holocaust Survivor Centre.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Pow
Person
Caroline Lucas
Daily Mail

Orphans of the Rwandan genocide are to be kicked out of their home to make way for migrants arriving from Britain under Priti Patel's controversial new asylum seeker plan

Rwandan genocide orphans say they are going to have nowhere to live, after the UK's new Rwanda migrant scheme will use the hostel they have lived in for years. Home Secretary Priti Patel's plan to send all asylum seekers in the UK to the central African nation will force more than 20 residents in the country out of their accommodation.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#England And Wales#Racism#Kinder Scout#Edale#Bpoc
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Travellers could lose summer holidays as minister warns of ‘unprecedented surge’ in passport applications

UK travellers could lose out on holidays this summer because of an “unprecedented” surge in passport applications.Those hoping to travel abroad have been warned to renew their passports “as soon as possible” by Home Office minister Kevin Foster, who said a million passport applications were received in the last month alone.“To put that into context, we usually deal with seven million in a whole year,” he told MPs.“We would advise people this is a very, virtually unprecedented surge in demand, and if people are planning to travel this summer we would advise them to get their application in as soon...
LIFESTYLE
The Conversation Africa

Rising vigilantism: South Africa is reaping the fruits of misrule

Once relegated to the margins of South African politics, anti-immigrant activism has gone mainstream. Several anti-immigrant groups including Operation Dudula, All Trucker Foundation and the South Africa First Party, have become reference points for national debate. Reflecting forms of radical protectionism, they channel the frustrations of South Africans with corruption,...
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
BBC

Call for extra bank holiday to be made permanent

Business leaders have urged the prime minister to make this year's extra bank holiday marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee permanent. In an open letter, the CBI, UK Hospitality and a host of well-known brands said a "thank holiday" would honour the monarch and public service. They argued that the new...
U.K.
AFP

Britain's Johnson faces calls to apologise for India massacre

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces calls to apologise for a colonial-era massacre when he visits the Indian state of Gujarat Thursday, 100 years after as many as 1,200 people were killed protesting against imperial rule. "It was the British rule at the time when these killings happened so, if the British PM is coming here, he must apologise," Tejawat's grandson Mahendra told AFP. "My grandfather was only running a campaign for the poor, harmless and illiterate tribals," added the 77-year-old.
WORLD
The Guardian

Fines, fury and backbench panic: how political chaos followed Johnson to India

An hour or so before Boris Johnson was due to fly back to the UK from Delhi on Friday evening – after a two-day trade mission to India – some electrifying news broke on Twitter. Anushka Asthana, ITV’s deputy political editor, had tweeted that “fines are landing into people’s inboxes relating to the garden event on May 20th 2020 – the BYOB [bring your own bottle] event – that Boris Johnson did go to”.
WORLD
The Guardian

The Rwanda plan for refugees is shocking, but we don’t need to bring God into it

Boris Johnson’s government’s proposal to deport asylum seekers of whatever origin who arrive on unauthorised routes, such as by crossing the Channel, to Rwanda in east Africa is beyond callous. It is understandable that the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, should want to add his voice to the protests. But invoking God’s judgment in the matter leaves him vulnerable to a second question. If the Almighty did offer him such an opinion, what did He suggest be done instead?
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

More than 800 Ukrainian refugees waiting since March to come to UK – hosts

More than 800 Ukrainian refugees have been waiting since March to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, according to would-be sponsors.British hosts frustrated by delays have compiled a spreadsheet detailing how many refugees are waiting since the sponsorship scheme opened on March 18.It shows that visa applications for at least 622 Ukrainians, sponsored by 310 UK hosts, are still outstanding after being made during the first week.A further 261 refugees, sponsored by 130 Britons, are waiting for a decision on applications made during the second week of the scheme.Something must have happened, it doesn’t make logical...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Channel migrant boats: Ministers drop plans to turn back vessels

The UK government has dropped plans to turn back people crossing the English Channel just over a week before they were due to be challenged in court. Campaigners say the policy, which would allow Border Force patrols to intercept boats and take them back to France, is inhumane and a risk to life.
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
131K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy