ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk’s cryptic ‘moving on’ tweet sparks speculation he’s done with Twitter takeover

By Erin Prater
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FvOUP_0fIna21Y00

"Moving on ..." he posted early Sunday morning, causing some to speculate that he may be forfeiting aspirations to acquire Twitter for a cool $43 billion, his "best and final offer," made earlier this month.

But three hours later replied to himself, perhaps providing some indication that he's still in it to win it, when it comes to increasing his stake in the social media giant from nearly a tenth to the whole darn thing.

"(From making fun of Gates for shorting Tesla while claiming to support climate change action)," he tweeted.

On Saturday Musk admitted on Twitter that he asked Bill Gates, via text message, if he had shorted Tesla stock after Gates approached him about philanthropy, Bloomberg reported, adding that Gates' spokesperson wasn't immediately available for comment.

Meanwhile, Gates' latest tweet is a picture of himself he posted Saturday, World Book Day. He was reading on a hike—presumably unbothered.

The world's richest man (Musk, not Gates) announced earlier this month his plan to buy Twitter after securing nearly $47 billion to do so, including nearly $26 billion in financing supported by more than 12 investment banks. He committed another $21 billion from his personal war chest, Bloomberg reported.

Musk already owns 9% of Twitter. His $47 billion bid is about $9 billion more than what he would need to acquire the other 91%, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Comments / 15

Moody Foodie 1
2d ago

Need to be done with here but man who really has free speech? If you can call us all kinds of stuff then so can we. An eye for an eye it's in that bible

Reply(2)
3
Steve Pierce
2d ago

another writer writing about something he knows nothing about

Reply(1)
7
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Bill Gates
Daily Mail

Elon Musk is no longer Twitter's biggest shareholder after the Vanguard Group upped its stake to 10.3%: Investment firm is unlikely to back his takeover bid

Elon Musk is no longer the largest shareholder in Twitter, it emerged on Thursday, after asset manager Vanguard Group increased its stake to overtake him. Vanguard owns 10.3 percent of Twitter, while Musk owns 9.1 percent of the company, making him the largest individual shareholder. The asset-manager, led by CEO...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloomberg
Benzinga

Elon Musk's Haircut Once Again In The Limelight

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Sunday joked that he should probably drop the habit of cutting his own hair. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur was responding to a tweet by Chris Anderson, Head of TED — an online platform dedicated to talks, performances, interviews around technology, entertainment and design — in which he shared his latest interview with Musk.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Independent

Johnny Depp smirks as court hears he’s obsessed with Elon Musk

Johnny Depp smirked in a Virginia courtroom when a lawyer for Amber Heard suggested that the Hollywood star was “obsessed” with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.Depp has brought a multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit in Virginia against his former wife, claiming that a 2018 article on domestic violence she wrote for The Washington Post implied he was an abuser. The actor appeared to stifle a laugh during opening statements in the case, when Ms Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, told the civil jury of 11 people that “Johny Depp is obsessed with Elon Musk”.The billionaire tech entrepreneur has been listed as a...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Elon Musk’s Net Worth Skyrockets, Tesla CEO Is Now $100 Billion Richer Than Amazon’s Jeff Bezos

Elon Musk, who owns around 172 million shares of Tesla stock, saw his net worth climb to nearly $300 billion over the course of the last two years. One of the biggest benefactors of the pandemic, Musk’s electric vehicle company has surged 79 percent year over year to an astounding $1,025 per share. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos currently sits in second place on the World’s Richest list with around $185 billion of his own cash in the bank.
MARKETS
CNBC

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are 'off taking joy rides on their rocket ships'

Jeff Bezos wants a moon landing, Elon Musk is planning a mission to Mars and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., doesn't appear to be impressed by any of it. On Wednesday, at a meeting of the U.S. Senate Committee on Budget, Sanders raised an issue that's been a regular part of his political platform for many years: wealth distribution. "Anyone who thinks we do not have an oligarchy right here in America is sorely mistaken," he said. "Today in America, multibillionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson are off taking joy rides on their rocket ships to outer space."
CONGRESS & COURTS
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk Claims He Texted Bill Gates About Why He Can’t Take His Stance On Climate Change ‘Seriously’

Elon Musk is accusing Bill Gates of “still” having a “half billion short against” his automotive company, Tesla, and is challenging his climate change beliefs, in an alleged new text exchange between the two men. The Tesla CEO took to Twitter on April 22 to respond to a tweet that contained a screenshot of the supposed text messages and said he heard about BIll’s supposed short against his electric car company through a TED convention.
ECONOMY
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard & Elon Musk: Their Rumored Relationship & Why He’ll Testify In Her Johnny Depp Trial

Johnny Depp called on the billionaire to reveal all of his communications with his ex-wife during the defamation trial. One of the most surprising people set to to testify in the defamation trial for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Elon is expected to testify via video call during the trial, via court documents. The SpaceX founder has been subpoenaed to turn over all communications that he had with Amber about her ex-husband, as well as all the messages from various points in their alleged relationship. Many texts are expected to be read and released as a result of the trial. Find out all the details about why Elon is being called on to testify here.
CELEBRITIES
Fortune

Fortune

119K+
Followers
6K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy