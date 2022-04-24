Elon Musk’s cryptic ‘moving on’ tweet sparks speculation he’s done with Twitter takeover

"Moving on ..." he posted early Sunday morning, causing some to speculate that he may be forfeiting aspirations to acquire Twitter for a cool $43 billion, his "best and final offer," made earlier this month.

But three hours later replied to himself, perhaps providing some indication that he's still in it to win it, when it comes to increasing his stake in the social media giant from nearly a tenth to the whole darn thing.

"(From making fun of Gates for shorting Tesla while claiming to support climate change action)," he tweeted.

On Saturday Musk admitted on Twitter that he asked Bill Gates, via text message, if he had shorted Tesla stock after Gates approached him about philanthropy, Bloomberg reported, adding that Gates' spokesperson wasn't immediately available for comment.

Meanwhile, Gates' latest tweet is a picture of himself he posted Saturday, World Book Day. He was reading on a hike—presumably unbothered.

The world's richest man (Musk, not Gates) announced earlier this month his plan to buy Twitter after securing nearly $47 billion to do so, including nearly $26 billion in financing supported by more than 12 investment banks. He committed another $21 billion from his personal war chest, Bloomberg reported.

Musk already owns 9% of Twitter. His $47 billion bid is about $9 billion more than what he would need to acquire the other 91%, according to Bloomberg calculations.