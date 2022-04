Our yellow sun is what gives Superman his powers, so of course, it can also keep your phone charged while you're on the go! It's almost weird, right? Using nature to keep technology working. Keep in mind that while the sun is very powerful, it will not charge a solar battery bank/charger or your phone as quickly as a wall outlet can. You will have to be patient with these. But, what a beautiful melding of the old and the new! Whether you are camping or are dealing with a power outage, you don't have access to an outlet then grab a solar charger and take advantage of the biggest battery Earth has!

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO