Bel Air, MD

Md. deputies fatally shoot man described as armed, suicidal

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say they fatally shot a man Saturday near a Harford County shopping center after getting calls about an armed, suicidal man.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said deputies were called around 2:45 p.m. and searched for the man for nearly an hour. He said they also spoke with the man on the phone.

They eventually found the man behind a pharmacy in the Forest Hill neighborhood near Bel Air.

Deputies shot the man after confronting him; details of the interaction were not released.

Gahler said no deputies were injured. The adult man who was shot died after being taken to the hospital.

Gahler said his office is cooperating with the Maryland Attorney General’s office, which is required to investigate the shooting under state law. But a spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office told news outlets Saturday that the sheriff’s office was blocking Maryland State Police investigators from collecting evidence.

