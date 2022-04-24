Providence man arrested in Mass. for alleged child rape

BOSTON, Mass. — Boston Police are investigating a deadly shooting in broad daylight near a Roxbury school on Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the area of Wyoming Street and Wabeno Street at approximately 11:40 a.m. On arrival, a man in his 50′s was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He...
Stop me if you’ve heard this one. A Black man and a racist white man get into a fight after the white man called the Black man racial slurs. The cops show up and arrest the Black man while the white man isn’t arrested at all. This is what happened at a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, […]
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
A Massachusetts Uber driver was charged with kidnapping after refusing to drop a 19-year-old off at her stop, Massachusetts State Police said. My Mhamedi-Alaoui, 46, of Quincy, was arrested and charged with one count of kidnapping. The 19-year-old woman was taking an Uber to Starbucks in Bourne on April 15....
Nearly 12 years after University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love was found dead in her off-campus apartment, the man who was convicted of second-degree murder in her killing is headed back to court for a civil trial in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Yeardley's mother. Jury selection is...
April 27 (UPI) -- A 6-year-old Connecticut boy remains hospitalized after a flaming, gasoline-soaked tennis ball was thrown at his face in what his family described as a bullying attack, authorities said. Dominick Krankall was playing with other neighborhood children in his family's back yard at their home in Bridgeport...
A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after allegedly attacking one of her students with the handle of a broken metal broom. Cyntyche Darling Lundy, 49, stands accused of one count of felony child abuse. A warrant was recently issued for her arrest by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and she was arrested on April 22, 2022.
A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A 6-year-old Connecticut boy is in the hospital with severe burns after his family says he was targeted by bullies who lit him on fire. Heartbreaking photos shared with WNBC show Dominick Krankall’s body covered in bandages in the hospital after the attack Sunday. Krankall’s sister, Kayla Deegan, told the station that the 6-year-old was playing in the backyard with other children who live nearby.
Grim new details have emerged in an upstate New York murder case where a Virginia man allegedly stalked his victim before the slaying occurred. Authorities say that the victim had recently married the suspect’s long-ago ex-girlfriend. Jacob L. Klein, 40, stands accused of murder in the second degree over...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A Connecticut woman was arrested for allegedly attacking another woman with a knife.The incident took place in New Haven County around 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 26, in Hamden.Hamden Police officers responded to a Warner Street address on a reported assault involving a knife, said Det. Sean Dolan.Re…
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Officials charged a Wisconsin man with a federal hate crime in the series of intimidation and threats that targeted at least one Puerto Rican neighbor and eight Black residents in his apartment complex. According to CNN, Milwaukee County resident William McDonald faces a federal charge of “willfully injuring, intimidating, or...
The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
More news coming in on the incident involving the two men who drowned in Vermont's Seymour Lake yesterday morning, April 19th. And apparently, both bodies were identified, and both men were from Massachusetts. According to a media statement from the Vermont State Police, Tuesday evening, members of the Vermont State...
