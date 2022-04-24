ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanson, MA

Providence man arrested in Mass. for alleged child rape

By Frank O'Laughlin
whdh.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man will face a judge Monday after he was arrested early Saturday morning in Massachusetts for the alleged rape of a child, authorities said....

whdh.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hanson, MA
City
Plymouth, MA
Hanson, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Law & Crime

‘You Like It Right There’: Florida Teacher Arrested and Fired After Video Appears to Show Her Hitting Middle Schooler with Broken Broomstick

A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after allegedly attacking one of her students with the handle of a broken metal broom. Cyntyche Darling Lundy, 49, stands accused of one count of felony child abuse. A warrant was recently issued for her arrest by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and she was arrested on April 22, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Rape#Statutory Rape#Island Man#Violent Crime#Whdh#Plymouth District Court#Sunbeam Television
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Mommy, they lit me on fire’: Family of 6-year-old said child was burned by bully

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A 6-year-old Connecticut boy is in the hospital with severe burns after his family says he was targeted by bullies who lit him on fire. Heartbreaking photos shared with WNBC show Dominick Krankall’s body covered in bandages in the hospital after the attack Sunday. Krankall’s sister, Kayla Deegan, told the station that the 6-year-old was playing in the backyard with other children who live nearby.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Voice

CT Resident Assaults Another Woman With Knife, Police Say

A Connecticut woman was arrested for allegedly attacking another woman with a knife.The incident took place in New Haven County around 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 26, in Hamden.Hamden Police officers responded to a Warner Street address on a reported assault involving a knife, said Det. Sean Dolan.Re…
HAMDEN, CT
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WSBS

Men Who Drowned In VT Lake Turn Out To Be From Massachusetts

More news coming in on the incident involving the two men who drowned in Vermont's Seymour Lake yesterday morning, April 19th. And apparently, both bodies were identified, and both men were from Massachusetts. According to a media statement from the Vermont State Police, Tuesday evening, members of the Vermont State...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy