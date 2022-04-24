Woman dies following I-20 collision
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman involved in a head-on collision on I-20 early Sunday morning has died. Miya Denise McBride, 22, of Shreveport, was pronounced dead...www.arklatexhomepage.com
oh my Jesus. My deepest condolences to her family and to the driver of the 18 wheeler and his family. Such a sad tragedy.
Not too shocking with the way drivers are now. Once they realize they are going the wrong way they believe other drivers will just get out their way because they saw it done in the movies
