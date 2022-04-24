ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Woman dies following I-20 collision

By Sherley Boursiquot, Nancy Cook
KTAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman involved in a head-on collision on I-20 early Sunday morning has died. Miya Denise McBride, 22, of Shreveport, was pronounced dead...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

Comments / 6

Becky McRae
2d ago

oh my Jesus. My deepest condolences to her family and to the driver of the 18 wheeler and his family. Such a sad tragedy.

Reply
3
Keith Finklea
2d ago

Not too shocking with the way drivers are now. Once they realize they are going the wrong way they believe other drivers will just get out their way because they saw it done in the movies

Reply
2
Related
KTAL

3 injured, 1 critically, in Friday night shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAl/KMSS) – While one man fights for his life, two men are expected to recover after a late Friday night shooting. Shreveport police were called to the 3900 block of Chateau Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found three adult males suffering from gunshot...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Shreveport, LA
Accidents
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 20#Traffic Accident#Shreveport Police
WJTV 12

3 wanted for shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify three suspects wanted for an armed robbery and for a shooting of a 71-year-old woman. Police said the armed robbery happened on Wednesday, April 6 at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS
The Independent

Louisiana woman stabbed to death on Facebook Live

The horrifying stabbing murder of a Louisiana woman was streamed on Facebook Live for more than 15 minutes, according to police.Janice David, 34, was tied to a car’s steering wheel with jumper cables before being stabbed to death, authorities say.Police spokesperson Sgt L’Jean McKneely said that the man charged with the murder, Earl Lee Johnson, then attempted to set the vehicle on fire.The Advocate reported that someone who saw the stream on Facebook contacted the social media company, which in turn alerted Louisiana State Police. Law enforcement was alerted too late to save the victim’s life, but they did make...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

Texas mom who blamed toddler's death on road rage arrested

A Texas woman who said her 3-year-old son was killed in a road-rage shooting has been arrested on a child endangerment charge, police said Thursday.Lacravivonne Monique Washington, 26, kept a handgun in her sport utility vehicle where it was accessible to her children, ages 2-4, who were unrestrained, according to a Dallas police affidavit.The investigation began Monday when Washington brought her son Jalexus Washington to Medical City of Dallas hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. The child died, and the mother told police that he had been shot by an unknown person in a road-rage shooting.Investigators found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nationwide Report

22-year-old Miya Denise McBride succumbs to her injuries following a crash on I-20 (Shreveport, LA)

22-year-old Miya Denise McBride succumbs to her injuries following a crash on I-20 (Shreveport, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 22-year-old Miya Denise McBride, of Shreveport, as the woman who lost her life following a head-on collision early Sunday morning on I-20. The fatal two-vehicle crash took place a little after 6 a.m. on I-20 near the Jewella exit [...]
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Teen found dead in swimming pool identified by Caddo coroner

SHREVEPORT, La. - A teen found dead in an apartment swimming pool Sunday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Christian Muliira, 15, was found at the bottom of an 8-foot deep pool at The Arbors Apartments in the 9100 block of Mansfield Road just before 7:10 p.m.
CADDO PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy