Elections

Environmentalist party leads in Slovenia's election with 35.8% of vote, exit poll shows

By Reuters
 3 days ago
LJUBLJANA, April 24 (Reuters) - The Environmentalist Freedom Movement party looked on course to win Slovenia's parliamentary election on Sunday as an exit poll by the Mediana agency showed the party leading with 35.8% of the vote, ahead of populist Prime Minister Janez Jansa's SDS party.

The SDS had secured 22.5% of the vote, the poll showed. Whichever party wins will have to secure coalition partners to form a new government. The two main left-leaning parties have ruled out serving in a coalition led by the SDS.

Reporting by Katja Lihtenvalner, writing by Daria Sito-Sucic; editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

