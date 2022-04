Representatives from the Fair Board and Extension Office provided their annual report to the Geary County Commission on Monday. Alex Tyson, Commission Chair, stated that some upgrades to facilities are being planned. They include repair of some piping around one of the restrooms and an upgrade to a roof in the livestock barn. "They may have some funding. Cory ( Trumpp, Public Works Director ) is working with them to also possibly secure funding. That way it would be a venture by both parties to have that done. "

