ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Gov. Hutchinson says Arkansas will cap federal rental assistance, launch new housing efforts

By Bill Smith
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cM9JE_0fInWz4c00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Friday that he will not accept the full amount of the second payment for rental assistance for Arkansas.

Hutchinson told reporters during a “pad and pen” session at the state capitol that he signed a letter to the U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stating his intent.

The governor said Arkansas still has $6.7 million remaining from the first round of money the state received and that it has been offered $146 million of additional funding.

Hutchison said Arkansas doesn’t need all of that money, though, and that he is proposing using a portion for housing stability efforts, with the groups Our House and Restore Hope helping with this effort.

The governor also announced that Arkansas will have a $1 billion surplus by June, saying there are several options to use the money, including funding for broadband development, tax relief for Arkansans and school facilities in the state.

Comments / 6

Shawnte Verge
2d ago

that's why he needs to make another stimulus plan like the other states if they are giving all this money it's alot of people who actually needs the money

Reply
3
Sissy Milligan Sissy Seigrist
2d ago

every one else is getting stimulus but not us.please help getting money to help out especially senior like me I only get 300 a month from ssa and my husband getting around 1000.00 a month from ssa retirement please and don't understand here in arkansas because they don't care about us like the other states have been getting money every month.but not Arkansas.

Reply
2
Related
Fox News

2024 Watch: Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson keeping ‘options open,' wants to be ‘bold messenger’ for GOP

EXCLUSIVE: Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he wants "to be a leading voice for a new direction for our party and our country." The term-limited governor, who’s in his last year steering Arkansas, heads to New Hampshire on Monday. Asked by Fox News ahead of his trip why he’s visiting the state that for a century’s held the first primary in the presidential race, Hutchinson answered "I want to have a bold message and the best place to start is New Hampshire."
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Asa Hutchinson
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
FOX 2

The 10 safest Missouri cities for 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Home security company Safewise has released its annual report of the safest cities in the state. Several St. Louis area towns rank in the top ten. The list is created by examining crime rates calculated by the FBI. They also conduct a survey to find out how concerned people are about […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury#Our House#Arkansans
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Missouri offers income tax rebates, and Oklahoma governor to sign non-binary birth certificate ban

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri House approves a bill that would give rebates of up to a thousand dollars for state income taxes owed this year. The proposal would allow for rebates of up to five-hundred dollars per individual or a thousand for married couples. For example, a couple who owes five-hundred dollars in state income taxes would be repaid five-hundred. If individuals or couples didn’t have to pay additional money in income taxes when they filed, they wouldn’t qualify. The bill now heads to the Senate.
JOPLIN, MO
americanmilitarynews.com

Alabama lawmakers pass bill blocking federal gun control

On Thursday, the Alabama legislature passed a bill designed to block state and local officials from enforcing rules on firearms issued through presidential executive orders. The bill is awaiting the governor’s signature. The Alabama Second Amendment Preservation Act, SB2, passed the Alabama House 68-28 following an amendment. The state’s...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Virginia Mercury

U.S. lawmakers look for path ahead on billions in restaurant, small business aid

WASHINGTON — Restaurants and other businesses that have survived more than two years of COVID-19 restrictions could see an infusion of federal dollars in the coming months, as long as U.S. lawmakers reach final agreement on a multibillion-dollar package. The U.S. House has approved a bill with $42 billion for restaurants and $13 billion for a hard-hit […] The post U.S. lawmakers look for path ahead on billions in restaurant, small business aid appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

38K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy