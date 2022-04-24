ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunflower Foundation hosting Powered by Trails event

TOPEKA, Kan. – All trails lead to Topeka and the Sunflower Foundation Nonprofit Center, which next week is set to host a one-day learning opportunity for trail builders and enthusiasts, as well as groups, agencies and other stakeholders from around Kansas with an interest in the development and use of public...

Great Bend Post

KWEC to offer water science camp this summer

Kansas Wetlands Education Center is offering a "Let's Talk Water Science" summer camp for students who have completed grades 7, 8, or 9. The event – set for Thursday, June 9, and Friday, June 10 – is being co-sponsored by the KWEC, the City of Hays Water Resources Department, Kansas Center for Agricultural Resources and the Environment, and K-State Research and Extension Cottonwood District (Barton and Ellis counties).
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas college looking into alleged water cooler tampering

LINDSBORG, Kan. (AP) — Bethany College officials are investigating an allegation that someone associated with its baseball program intentionally contaminated the water cooler used by the opposing team. Athletic director Laura Moreno confirmed the investigation and declined further comment. Kansas Wesleyan athletic director Steve Wilson said a foreign substance...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Ellinwood teacher participates in conference to 'reconnect'

Connection, laughter and learning were all a part of the first Kansas LEADS (Linking Educators Across Districts) Conference that took place earlier this month in the Wichita area. This free event geared toward educators of all grade levels and content areas was the first in a series of conferences that will take place during the next three years, organizers said.
ELLINWOOD, KS
Great Bend Post

National Sorghum Producers - Sorghum e-Notes

New $25,000 Hole-in-One Prize Announced for Sorghum PAC Golf Tournament. The Sorghum PAC announced the addition of a $25,000 Hole-in-One prize to the Second Annual Sorghum PAC Golf Tournament on April 30, 2022. This is in addition to a shot at a John Deere Gator, a Hustler Mower and a $5,000 cash prize. Registration is open for the tournament, co-sponsored by Sorghum Partners and ADAMA, which will take place at the Wellington Golf Club in Wellington, Kansas, and feature a four-person scramble. The tournament will be followed by a hamburger dinner, happy hour and awards. The registration form can be found here. Registration will remain open until all tournament spots are filled. For more information about the 2022 Sorghum PAC Series, visit SorghumGrowers.com/sorghum-pac.
WELLINGTON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend job fair Wednesday to assist job seekers

If you need a job, Wednesday, April 27, is a good day to look for one. Great Bend Economic Development (GBED) is hosting a job fair at the Great Bend Events Center. Job seekers don't need to sign up in advance and the job fair is free. GBED Director Sara Hayden has advice for those who might want to check it out.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Museum of Ellinwood is looking fresh

Joyce Schulte has been the president of the Ellinwood Historical Society for roughly six years, and one of the best decisions she has been a part of is reopening the Museum of Ellinwood. The town had a museum in the 1980s but it closed upon the sale of the building.
ELLINWOOD, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend school board meeting agenda (4/27)

The USD 428 Board of Education will conduct their monthly luncheon Wednesday, April 27 at 12 p.m. at the Great Bend High School, 2027 Morton Street. Additional cyber security measures are required to maintain the district's cyber insurance coverage. 6. Approval of Great Bend Middle School schedule. At the April...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (4/28)

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee and Ribbon Cutting. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Housing Opportunities, Inc. 6010 A Parrish Court. Housing Opportunities, Inc (HOI) has been dedicated to improving the...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Crews stop Kansas wildfire after 180 acres burn

RILEY COUNTY —Firefighters from four departments responded to northern Riley County Tuesday for a grass wildfire in the Bjorling Road area north of Randolph, according to Riley County Fire District One. Firefighters cleared the scene about 11 p.m. but plan to return Wednesday morning to check for hot spots....
RILEY COUNTY, KS
The Daily Reflector

April 28 Community News

Attic Sale: Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church in Washington will hold an attic sale from 2-6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday in All Saints’ Hall at the corner of Bonner and Second Streets. The sale will feature quality furniture,…
PITT COUNTY, NC
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

