Sunflower Foundation hosting Powered by Trails event

New $25,000 Hole-in-One Prize Announced for Sorghum PAC Golf Tournament. The Sorghum PAC announced the addition of a $25,000 Hole-in-One prize to the Second Annual Sorghum PAC Golf Tournament on April 30, 2022. This is in addition to a shot at a John Deere Gator, a Hustler Mower and a $5,000 cash prize. Registration is open for the tournament, co-sponsored by Sorghum Partners and ADAMA, which will take place at the Wellington Golf Club in Wellington, Kansas, and feature a four-person scramble. The tournament will be followed by a hamburger dinner, happy hour and awards. The registration form can be found here. Registration will remain open until all tournament spots are filled. For more information about the 2022 Sorghum PAC Series, visit SorghumGrowers.com/sorghum-pac.

WELLINGTON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO