Phil Mickelson has requested a release from the PGA Tour to play the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event in June.The six-time major winner has also registered for May’s US PGA Championship at Southern Hills – where he will be the defending champion – and the US Open at Brookline, which takes place the week after the first LIV Golf event at Centurion Club outside London.Mickelson has been taking a break from golf since the fall-out from his explosive comments about the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed breakaway spearheaded by Greg Norman.Mickelson accused the PGA Tour of “obnoxious greed” and...

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO