ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Freeway Flooding Causes Crash | Los Angeles

By Christian
onscene.tv
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article04.21.2022 | 12:00 AM | LOS ANGELES – Video taken at I-110 SB /...

onscene.tv

Comments / 5

Related
CBS LA

$18.8 million settlement reached in Lamborghini crash that killed Monique Munoz

An $18.8 million-settlement has been reached between the family of a woman killed in a crash with a red light-running Lamborghini SUV and the family of the 17-year-old who was behind the wheel.The settlement was reached on behalf of the family of 32-year-old Monique Munoz, who was killed on Feb. 17, 2021, when a Lamborghini ran a red light at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Overland Avenue and slammed into her vehicle as she tried to turn left during rush hour traffic. She had been on her way home from her job at UCLA Health in Los Angeles.Brendan Khuri,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

28-year-old Eva Lopez Gonzalez and 49-year-old Antral Thomas died after a crash on 60 Freeway (Riverside County, CA)

28-year-old Eva Lopez Gonzalez and 49-year-old Antral Thomas died after a crash on 60 Freeway (Riverside County, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 28-year-old Eva Lopez Gonzalez, from Hemet, and 49-year-old Antral Thomas, from Pasadena, as the victims who lost their lives following a wrong-way collision early Saturday morning near Moreno Valley that also caused injuries to one other person. The fatal head-on crash was reported at around 3:30 a.m. on the westbound 60 Freeway, just east of Gilman Springs Road in Riverside County [...]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
CBS LA

Vigil to be held for Alexis Gonzalez, South Gate police detective killed in 605 Freeway crash

A moving memorial has been set up in South Gate for a detective who was killed in a car crash Sunday night.Alexis Gonzales was off-duty when he became involved in a crash on the 605 Freeway in Norwalk on Sunday night. The 5-year veteran of the South Gate Police Department died at a hospital.Dozens of law enforcement officers later took part in a procession to escort his body from the hospital to the coroner's office in downtown Los Angeles.A vigil has been scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday outside the station, 8620 California Ave. in South Gate. A memorial bearing his photo and flanked by memorial flowers was also set up in front of the station in honor of Gonzalez. The public is welcome to attend Tuesday night's vigil and pay their respects at a memorial.
SOUTH GATE, CA
KTLA

Coroner IDs L.A. boy whose body was recovered from Kern River

A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freeway#Traffic Accident#Sb Ave 57
CBS LA

Family of pedestrian killed by car in Huntington Beach believes there's more to the story

Huntington Beach Police said a 25-year-old West Point graduate, who was home to see family, was critically injured on Beach Boulevard last week as he walked in traffic lanes in the early morning hours. His family said that story doesn't make sense. "They just said he was in a car accident. So, we get there, I assume maybe he has some scrapes and bruises, maybe broken bones," said Tammy Broadus. However, her brother Stephen Broadus was much worse off than that. Surgeons at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center did brain surgery on the 25-year-old on Easter to try and save...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KTLA

Transient found dead on L.A. high school campus

A transient was found dead on the campus of Woodrow Wilson Senior High School in the El Sereno neighborhood of Los Angeles on Monday. The man apparently trespassed onto the campus, located at 4500 Multnomah St., on Sunday night or early Monday morning, Los Angeles School Police Department Sgt. Perez told KTLA. Just before 7 […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy