Greenwich, NY

Pediatric Cancer Foundation walk hopes to raise $500K toward research

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
Hundreds of people participated in the PCF Walks! event at Brunswick School in Greenwich – each helping to raise money for the Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Organizers say it's their biggest fundraising event of the year, and they're hoping to hit their goal of raising over $500,000.

The organization helped 8-year-old Stamford resident, Katie Kennedy, and her family after she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in November 2019.

All proceeds will go toward research and early phase clinical trials in childhood cancer.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

