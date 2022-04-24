Pediatric Cancer Foundation walk hopes to raise $500K toward research

Hundreds of people participated in the PCF Walks! event at Brunswick School in Greenwich – each helping to raise money for the Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Organizers say it's their biggest fundraising event of the year, and they're hoping to hit their goal of raising over $500,000.

The organization helped 8-year-old Stamford resident, Katie Kennedy, and her family after she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in November 2019.

All proceeds will go toward research and early phase clinical trials in childhood cancer.