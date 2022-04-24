ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ange Postecoglou hails ‘laser focus’ of Celtic players during title charge

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04b3iW_0fInVWdS00

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou hailed his players’ laser focus after they took a major step closer to being crowned champions with a 2-0 victory over Ross County in Dingwall.

The cinch Premiership leaders can now all but secure the title if they beat Rangers at Parkhead next Sunday to go nine points clear with three games left.

Celtic, who are 19 goals better off than their city rivals, came through a tricky spell at the start of the second half in Dingwall but Joe Hart was never seriously troubled.

Kyogo Furuhashi’s first goal since the Premier Sports Cup final sent Celtic on the way when he headed home in the 12th minute, and Jota slid home to net from close range three minutes from time to ease the tension among the visiting fans.

Celtic have now won 24 and drawn three of their last 27 league games after dropping 11 points in their first seven matches, and Postecoglou is full of admiration for how his players have handled the pressure following their slow start.

“Every game has been important to win,” he said. “Have a look at our record from round six. If people can show me the games where we could have afforded a slip-up, I’ll be happy to have a look.

“We just have to continue on with the football we’ve been playing with whatever challenges we have and I felt we did that.

“We’ve been walking this tightrope for a very, very long time. I think people haven’t noticed because the players have dealt with it very well.

“You look at our record and the challenges we’ve had throughout that time, the players have been laser focused.

“I’m not surprised, but very proud. It’s one of those where sometimes I sit back and just think about what this group of men have achieved in such a short space of time.

“The beauty of it is that they’ll be back in now and getting into recovery and getting ready to go again next week. They won’t even be talking about anything else other than that we got the job done.”

Postecoglou was able to bring on the attacking talents of Liel Abada, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Tom Rogic, David Turnbull and James Forrest in the second half as Celtic regained control of the game.

“We probably should have been two or three up in the first half,” he said.

“Even our defending I thought was really strong. They are an awkward team to play against, they put the ball in the box and have opportunities from throw-ins and free-kicks. I thought that we handled the whole process really well.

“There’s enough commentary about it to know that this wasn’t going to be an easy game. The last time they lost here was against us. We’ve come away with a really strong victory.”

County boss Malky Mackay could sense the nerves from the visiting fans before Jota sealed the win.

“We made sure we stayed calm before half-time, because one can turn into two and three against Celtic,” he said.

“We stayed in the game until half-time and in the second half I asked us to be a bit more brave, in terms of playing higher, going man for man at the back and pressing them.

“That maybe led to some tiredness in their passing, which allowed us to get a break on them in our half.

“We had a couple of half-chances, but anything you get you have to take it. The little bit of quality was just missing as far as that’s concerned.

“We ran them to the last couple of minutes, so in one sense I’m very proud we got to this point against the best team in the country.

“Up to the very last five minutes it seemed a very nervy occasion for their crowd, as we had the chance to nick one back.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Rangers’ Allan McGregor hails ‘unbelievable’ feat of reaching Europa semi-final

Allan McGregor reflected on Rangers’ “unbelievable achievement” in reaching the last four of the Europa League ahead of Thursday’s semi-final first leg at RB Leipzig. Having reached the last 16 of the competition in the previous two seasons under Steven Gerrard, Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s side find themselves two games away from progressing to the final for the first time since 2008.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

The consistent praise Charlie Nicholas appears to have for Celtic these days

Charlie Nicholas seems determined to re-invent himself as a pro-Celtic pundit rather than the guy we’ve all come to know and dislike over the past decade or so when he was working at Sky Sports and writing his weekly newspaper columns with regular digs at the club he supported as a boy. Here’s his latest and he’s beginning to sound like a contributor to a Celtic Fan Media site that Charlie of old…it even seems that Charlie has earned the right to have his name in green at the start of our articles….
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyogo Furuhashi
Person
Malky Mackay
Person
Tom Rogic
Person
Joe Hart
Person
Giorgos Giakoumakis
Person
Ange Postecoglou
Yardbarker

Scottish football’s self defeating scheduling and six Celtic goals

Watch the highlights of free-scoring Celtic FC Women’s impressive 6-0 win over Hamilton on Sunday afternoon with Fran Alonso’s side gearing up for this Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts at Falkirk Stadium. Now what happens in these semi-finals for both the League Cup last November and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser#Rangers#Premier Sports#Celtic#Parkhead
The Independent

Arsenal record-breaker Vivianne Miedema almost retired at 18

Arsenal and Netherlands star Vivianne Miedema almost retired from football at the age of 18 after crashing out of the 2015 World Cup.The Netherlands had played Japan in the last 16 and were knocked out following a 2-1 defeat. The star, who is now the all-time scorer for her country, was fully prepared to walk away from the sport she loved.“It was the toughest moment of my career,” she tells MOTDx. “I was really close to retiring. When I came home, I said I couldn’t do it any more. I couldn’t deal with the pressure, I didn’t like football and...
SOCCER
newschain

Lee Gregory’s treble sends Sheffield Wednesday closer to play-off place

Lee Gregory scored an incredible hat-trick to fire Sheffield Wednesday back into the League One play-off zone as they triumphed 3-2 at relegation-threatened Fleetwood. Gregory scored twice inside a minute late on to hand the Owls a precious win, while Fleetwood now face a final-day battle to stave off the drop as they hover above the relegation zone on goal difference.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Preston North End 1-4 Blackburn Rovers: Tony Mowbray's side win Lancashire derby

Blackburn Rovers thrashed Lancashire rivals Preston North End at Deepdale to end their five-game winless run and move to within three points of the Championship play-offs. The visitors raced into a two-goal lead, Sam Gallagher reacting quickest to scramble home after Ben Brereton Diaz's looping header came back off the post, before John Buckley's low shot flew into the bottom corner.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag has 'no need' to drop Cristiano Ronaldo when he joins Manchester United as long as he keeps scoring goals, says Marco van Basten, and warns fellow Dutchman 'don't listen to the media' at Old Trafford

Incoming Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag should not drop Cristiano Ronaldo when he takes over at Old Trafford, says his fellow Dutchman Marco van Basten - who believes his goal threat makes him too valuable to leave out. Ten Hag - currently at Ajax - was announced as the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Andy Goram: Former Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper being treated for cancer

Former Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper Andy Goram is being treated for cancer, the Ibrox club have confirmed. The 58-year-old made more than 600 club appearances after starting his career at Oldham in the early 1980s. After a spell at Hibernian, the keeper won five league titles and five cups with...
HEALTH
SkySports

Anita Asante: Aston Villa defender, who played for England, Arsenal and Chelsea, to retire at end of season

Aston Villa Women defender Anita Asante says she will continue to be an advocate for women’s football after announcing her retirement earlier on Tuesday. The 36-year-old - who turns 37 on Wednesday - has had a career spanning over 19 years, with achievements including a quadruple-winning season with Arsenal in 2007, 71 caps for England and representing Team GB at the 2012 London Olympics.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
131K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy