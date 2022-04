It was a penalty filled affair between two playoff bound teams, Calgary and Nashville, which typically translates directly into a lack of 5v5 play. Hard to get in a positive groove if you can’t roll your lines like you normally do. Calgary finally got some extended 5v5 time and were able to gain momentum on the Predators. The momentum brought more physical play and eventually more penalties. Throw in that miraculous sequence to tie the game with 0.1 seconds left and everyone was properly rewarded for their hard work. Slim down on the retaliation when the games count though, please.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO