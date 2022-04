Police are in the rare situation of trying to find the owner of lost glasses, the owner might not even know their glasses were stolen yet. If you've ever had your car or truck broken into, you already know that it's one of the worst feelings knowing that someone went through your things and stole what they thought had value. Plus, they had their hands all over your stuff. It's the worst and if that's ever happened to you, you were probably told that you most likely will never get any of the things stolen back. Police say it's one of the hardest crimes to solve but over in Catskill, New York local police have caught two suspects and are looking to return glasses that were recovered from the suspects.

CATSKILL, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO