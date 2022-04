WALKERSVILLE — As he turned around the cage in overtime, Judd Boniface slipped and fell. It was nothing new for the Middletown and Walkersville boys lacrosse players, who fell victim to the wet grass all evening on the Lions’ field. But instead of turning it over, the Knights’ Boniface kept sliding to a position just in front of Walkersville goalie Wil Muncy.

WALKERSVILLE, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO