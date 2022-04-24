ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schaumburg, IL

Earth Day party held at Schaumburg forest preserve

By Marcella Raymond
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zeygL_0fInUl2600

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — The rain didn’t stop an Earth Day party at a nature preserve in Schaumburg.

Composting, seed bombs and words filled the atmosphere at Spring Valley Nature Center and Sanctuary , in 135 acres of fields, forests, marshes and streams.

There’s a kids’ play area and over three miles of walking trails to take in on perhaps a drier day. For today, kids enjoyed launching seed bombs into an open prairie where flowers will bloom when they’re ready.

You can also build bird houses and learn more about composting to commemorate Earth Day.

The Spring Valley Nature Center and Sanctuary is open year-round.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

