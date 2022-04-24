ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pegram, TN

Store owner that sold winning lotto ticket gets $50,000

By Darby McCarthy
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28PeyB_0fInUWk500

On Monday, the owner of Citgo Food Mart, 560 Hwy 70 in Pegram — Rajesh Ghadiyali — will receive a $50,000 check for selling the winning Mega Millions lottery ticket from April 15.

The check will be presented by Rebecca Paul, President and CEO of the Tennessee Education Lottery.

The winner of the Mega Millions sum is still unknown, and their prize remains unclaimed at this time. It is a $20 million jackpot, or $11.9 million in cash/lump sum value.

Since the game began selling in Tennessee, Mega Millions has generated an estimated $247.2 million for education programs. The lottery overall has generated more than $6.3 billion for education.

Comments / 3

Lou Jackson
2d ago

WTH are you talking about?!? You don't know if that person was born in the U.S. or not! But for the sake of this argument we will say not. IT DOESN'T MATTER WHAT THE STORE OWNER DOES WITH THEIR WINNINGS!!! The stores pay taxes on the tickets as well. AND you have NO CLUE if the winner was born & bred here either, because the winner's name has not been released. SMH!! The AUDACITY!!!! DISGRACEFUL POST!! You sound like a born & bred RACIST! That person would not have won if that store owner didn't sell them the ticket, SMH

Reply
2
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Growing grocery chain announces first Tennessee location

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced its plans to expand into Tennessee by releasing details about its first store location in the state. The grocery chain has secured 17 acres in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and submitted initial plans to the city, calling for an approximately 160,000 square-foot store with tentative plans to open in 2023.
SPRING HILL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Pegram, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WNEM

One week left to claim $150K Powerball prize

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - There’s only one week left for the winner of a $150,000 Powerball prize to claim their big pile of cash. The winning ticket was sold at Pine Knob Wine Shoppe in Clarkston on April 24, 2021. The winning numbers were 22-36-48-59-61 and the Powerball was 22.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lotto#Citgo Food Mart#The Mega Millions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
CBS 17

Lucky lady: Nash woman hits ANOTHER big lottery jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Maybe you can get this Spring Hope woman to buy your lottery tickets for you. Judy Marshburn hit her second big jackpot in 14 years, with North Carolina Education Lottery officials saying Thursday that she won the first $700,000 top prize in the new Scorching Hot 7s scratch-off game. She took […]
SPRING HOPE, NC
WHAS 11

No, you didn't win the $352.5 million Powerball jackpot Monday

Powerball kicked off its 30th birthday week Monday night with a $352.5 million jackpot, the second-largest for the game this year. The estimated cash payout was roughly $210 million. The winning numbers were: 8-33-55-59-62 and the Powerball was 18. The Power Play was 2x. Nobody drew all six winning numbers,...
LOTTERY
country1037fm.com

Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Stands at $348 Million: Will You Buy A Ticket in North Carolina?

If you love playing the Powerball® jackpot stands at $348 million. It would be epic if someone in North Carolina would win. No one matched all six numbers in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, raising the jackpot to $348 million for Monday night’s drawing. Over the weekend, a player in South Carolina, who added Double Play® to their Powerball® ticket at the QuikTrip in Fort Mill, won $50,000. That is some incredible luck.
LOTTERY
Classic Rock 105.1

Mega Millions Lottery Yields Two Big Money Winners in a Row

Fans of Mega Millions the multi-state lottery game must be rubbing their eyes in disbelief a little this morning. The game's top prize has been won by a single ticket in consecutive drawings. Last Tuesday we told you of a single ticket laying claim to a jackpot of $106 million dollars. This past Friday night, lightning struck again in the form of yet another big money winner.
LOTTERY
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy