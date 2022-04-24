ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atoka County, OK

Flood Watch issued for Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Cotton, Garvin, Hughes by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-24 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Carter; Cleveland; Coal; Cotton; Garvin; Hughes; Jefferson; Johnston; Love; Marshall;...

alerts.weather.gov

Texoma's Homepage

Severe weather outlook for Sunday in Texoma – April 24

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Storms are expected to stick around Texoma on Sunday, April 24. Find the latest information here. Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings have been issued for Clay, Jack, Montague and Young Counties in Texas, as well as Jefferson County in Oklahoma. Archer, Clay, Montague and Wichita Counties in Texas have been issued a […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Comanche, Custer, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Alfalfa; Beckham; Blaine; Caddo; Comanche; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Greer; Harmon; Harper; Jackson; Kiowa; Major; Roger Mills; Tillman; Washita; Woods; Woodward A fire watch has been issued for western Oklahoma and portions of western north Texas from Friday afternoon through early Friday evening .A combination of very dry air, unseasonably hot temperatures, and gusty southwest winds will lead to the potential for dangerous fire weather conditions on Friday. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY EVENING FOR VERY DRY, WINDY AND HOT CONDITIONS FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND PORTIONS OF WESTERN NORTH TEXAS * TIMING... Friday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8-15 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Mid to upper 90s * WIND...Southwest winds at 25-30 mph gusting to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum RH of 8-15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Baylor, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Baylor; Foard; Hardeman; Knox; Wilbarger A fire watch has been issued for western Oklahoma and portions of western north Texas from Friday afternoon through early Friday evening .A combination of very dry air, unseasonably hot temperatures, and gusty southwest winds will lead to the potential for dangerous fire weather conditions on Friday. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY EVENING FOR VERY DRY, WINDY AND HOT CONDITIONS FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND PORTIONS OF WESTERN NORTH TEXAS * TIMING... Friday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8-15 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Mid to upper 90s * WIND...Southwest winds at 25-30 mph gusting to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum RH of 8-15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BAYLOR COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Weather Warning for Severe Thunderstorms Issued for Kansas and Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AccuWeather

Dangerous flooding and severe thunderstorms looming

The risk of flash flooding and severe weather will zero in on areas from southwestern Texas to the Ohio Valley early this week. Despite being drought relieving for parts of the South Central, flooding concerns are still quite high with downpours set to target rain-weary areas as well. "Heavy rain...
TEXAS STATE
KOCO

Storm risk tonight

KOCO Meteorologist Sabrina Bates says there's a risk for severe storms tonight in far northwest Oklahoma. There's another chance of storms on Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Briscoe, Childress, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Briscoe; Childress; Cottle; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hall; Kent; King; Motley; Stonewall FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FAR SOUTHERN PANHANDLE, THE SOUTH PLAINS, AND THE ROLLING PLAINS * Timing...10 AM through 9 PM. * Wind...westerly at 15-25 mph gusting to 35 mph . * Humidity...as low as 3 percent. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
BRISCOE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 08:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 845 AM CDT. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin, Texas. * WHEN...Until early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 161 feet, expect minor flooding with the gravel parking lot flooded and water beginning to overflow the gravel road where it widens into the parking lot. Also expect about a foot of overflow across the left bank of the Angelina River looking downstream. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 161.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 161.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 160.1 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 161 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Barbour, Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Barbour; Braxton; Calhoun; Clay; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Jackson; Lewis; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Pleasants; Ritchie; Roane; Taylor; Tyler; Upshur; Wirt; Wood FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY FROST ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio and central, northeast, northern and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Athens, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Athens; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY FROST ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio and central, northeast, northern and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Bath, Bland, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 09:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; Bland; Botetourt; Carroll; Craig; Floyd; Franklin; Giles; Grayson; Montgomery; Patrick; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe Elevated Fire Weather Conditions from Noon until 8PM EDT Today Strong winds, coupled with low humidity, will pose an increased risk for brush fires this afternoon and evening. In spite of yesterday`s rainfall, the ground will dry quickly due to the windy conditions and low humidity. Woodland fuels, such as leaf litter and pine needle cast will be most receptive to fire spread. Outdoor burning is not recommended today.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe; Muskingum; Noble; Tuscarawas FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY FROST ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of southwest and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill or damage sensitive vegetation.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Gallia, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Gallia; Jackson FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY FROST ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Ohio, Jackson OH and Gallia Counties. In West Virginia, Wyoming, Lincoln, Putnam, Kanawha, Mason, Cabell, Boone and Northwest Raleigh Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Augusta, Clarke, Culpeper, Frederick, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Augusta; Clarke; Culpeper; Frederick; Madison; Northern Fauquier; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Orange; Page; Rappahannock; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Southern Fauquier; Warren; Western Loudoun FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln, Mason, Northwest Raleigh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Boone; Cabell; Kanawha; Lincoln; Mason; Northwest Raleigh; Putnam; Wyoming FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY FROST ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Ohio, Jackson OH and Gallia Counties. In West Virginia, Wyoming, Lincoln, Putnam, Kanawha, Mason, Cabell, Boone and Northwest Raleigh Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Armstrong, Butler, Indiana, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Armstrong; Butler; Indiana; Lawrence FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Lawrence, Armstrong, Butler and Indiana Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill or damage sensitive vegetation.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 05:38:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 800 PM CDT. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bentonia. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 22.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 10.8 feet by Monday morning. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 22.6 Wed 9 am CDT 17.6 14.8 12.9
MADISON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Clark, Fayette, Greene, Miami, Ross by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clark; Fayette; Greene; Miami; Ross FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY FROST ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Ross, Clark, Miami, Fayette OH and Greene Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CLARK COUNTY, OH

Community Policy