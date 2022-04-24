TC Commissioners release agenda

Monday, April 25 will be the first day of early voting for the upcoming May 7 uniform election and also the last day to register to vote in the May 24 primary runoff. The May 7 uniform election is mostly made up of local city council and school board races, though there are two important amendments to the state constitution up for consideration on the ballot that would lower property taxes that fund public schools.
FISHER COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Fisher County Commissioner has been accused of tampering with a government record and stealing property worth more than $30,000. Preston Martin was arrested in Fisher County Monday after being indicted on two outstanding charges – Tampering with a Government Record Defraud/Harm and Theft of Property more than $30,000 and […]
For the first time since 2016, Lubbock will have a new mayor after Dan Pope announced that he would not seek a fourth term. Looking to fill that significant void are five candidates. During March, each of the five agreed to sit down with the A-J Editorial Board to discuss their philosophies around some of the most pressing issues facing the city. Each meeting lasted approximately one hour and informed our endorsement process.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Property taxes are a hot topic right now, especially as home values keep rising, and two proposed amendments could bring some relief. On May 7, voters will be weighing in on two amendments. One would decrease property taxes for elderly and disabled Texans while the other would increase the homestead exemption.
Two proposed constitutional amendments would lower property taxes for homeowners if they are approved by voters on May 7. Earl voting is underway for May 7 election. Here’s where to vote early in Bexar County. The first proposition looks to reduce the amount of taxes that elementary and secondary...
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A federal judge has dismissed a class action lawsuit that was filed by opponents of a mandatory payroll premium to fund Washington state’s recently delayed long-term care program, saying the court did not have jurisdiction since it was a state tax. The ruling, filed Monday...
