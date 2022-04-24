Edwardsville wins Winston Brown Invitational

Edwardsville's Clayton Lakatos competes in the 300-meter hurdles on Saturday during the Winston Brown Invitational. (Matt Kamp/The Intelligencer)

With the postseason a month away, Edwardsville coach Chad Lakatos is looking for balance from his running and field events.

It was a balanced effort Saturday that helped the Tigers earn the team championship at the 13 th annual Winston Brown Invitational.

The Tigers scored 142 points, edging out runner-up Plainfield North with 140.75 points. Mount Vernon was third with 128 points.

“We are getting the points in the field,” Lakatos said. “We are just trying to balance it out on the track, as well.”

Saturday’s meet came down to the final event of the day.

With EHS leading Plainfield North by 4.75 points, the Tigers had to either beat or stay within a couple of places of the Plainfield North in the 1,600-meter relay.

Plainfield North won in 3:30.21, just edging out Edwardsville’s time of 3:31.70. The second-place finish from Kyle Schmidt, Oliver Ferdinand, Mason Miller and Liam Hoeferlin was just what EHS needed to earn the team championship.

Edwardsville earned eight team points with the second-place finish. Plainfield North earned 10.

It capped a strong day on the track for the Tigers, who accumulated 94 of their 142 points in the 16 running events. The remaining 48 points came from the six field events.

The EHS jump crew highlighted the field events with five top-three finishes, including a pair of victories.

Aarion Jackson and Kellen Brnfre went 1-2 in the long jump. Jackson won at 6.78 meters (22-3) and Brnfre was second at 6.39 meters (20-11.75). It was the second straight win for Jackson, who went 21-5.75 to win the Mascoutah Military Classic on April 15.

After placing seventh in the long jump, Jordan Brooks took first in the triple jump at 13.44 meters (44-1.25). Gino Montgomery was third at 13.06 meters (42-10.25). It was Brooks’ second win of the season. He won at the Norm Armstrong Invitational on April 9 at Belleville West.

In the pole vault, Ethan Stukenberg took third with a vault of 3.85 meters (12-7.5). It was his second third-place finish of the season and fourth top-three finish.

“He is steady. He got third, so those are solid points,” Lakatos said.

Iose Epenesa took fifth in the shot put at 13.85 meters (45-5.75) and Dalton Brown took fifth in the discus at 43.73 meters (143-6).

A win from Ryan Watts in the 1,600-meter run highlighted the Tigers’ day on the track.

After breaking the program record in the 3,200-meter run on Friday at the Carmel Distance Showcase in Indiana, Watts took first in the 1,600 run with a time of 4:19.93. Teammate Geordan Patrylak was right on his heels in second at 4:27.49.

“We wanted to set the stage like state with them running hard on Friday and then coming back on Saturday. They stepped up today by going 1-2 in the mile,” Lakatos said.

On Friday, Watts went 8:54.09 to win the 3,200 run. He beat the former program record of 8:57.94 set by Stephen Pifer in 2003.

Patrylak, along with Ryan Luitjohan, also made the trip to Carmel and came away with a 13 th -place finish and a PR of 9:20.25.

Clayton Lakatos pulled double duty on Saturday and came away with a fourth-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles in 41.6 and a sixth-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.00. His 41.6 in the 300 hurdles set a freshman record at EHS.

“This was good experience for a young pup,” Lakatos said.

The hurdles field included Benny Diaz, a University of Michigan recruit and reigning hurdles champion in Michigan. He won the 110 hurdles in a meet-record 13.77 and the 300 hurdles in 39.17.

Metro-East Lutheran’s Nathan Butler was eighth in the 110 hurdles in 16.21.

Second-place finishers included the 3,200-meter relay team of Hoeferlin, Ferdinand, Uder and Sam Wittek in 8:29.53; the 400-meter freshman/sophomore relay team of Patrick Chism, Montgomery, Jayden Cole and Chris Malone in 45.9 and the 800-meter relay team of Brnfre, Schmidt, Elliott-Barnes and Miller in 1:30.84.

Third-place finishers included the 400-meter relay of Elliott-Barnes, Brnfre, Schmidt and Lakatos in 43.33; Hugh Davis in the 3,200-meter run in 10:25.1; the 800-meter freshman/sophomore relay team of Montgomery, Cole, Jacob Wahl and Chism in 1:37.85 and the 1,600-meter freshman/sophomore relay team of Lakatos, Trevor Wilkerson, Samuel Kitchen and Uder in 3:41.11.

On the day, EHS scored 120 points from its varsity team and 22 points from its freshman/sophomore team. It edged out Mount Vernon 120-119 in the varsity division and took second to Plainfield North’s 40 points in the freshman/sophomore division.

Edwardsville will host the Madison County Meet at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Winston Brown Track and Field Complex.