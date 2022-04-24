ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega grand marshal Alexander Skarsgård: 'excited and honored' for role in start of race

By Mark Edwards, Senior Editor, medwards@annistonstar.com
Emmy Award-winning actor Alexander Skarsgård will serve the grand marshal for this afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500, but he met with reporters first. Mark Edwards/The Anniston Star

TALLADEGA — Emmy Award-winning actor Alexander Skarsgård served as grand marshal for this afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500, and he got his first look at the track this morning.

He called it "overwhelming."

"I've only seen it on television," he said. "You don't realize the size of it when you see it on television. Massive, incredibly steep. You can't really tell on television how steep it is. When you're up close and see it, it's really overwhelming."

Skarsgård is best known for appearing in "True Blood" and "Big Little Lies." He said he's on a three-week tour to promote his latest movie, "The Northman," which he described as an "epic, Viking, adventure, revenge story. He added that it is partly based on a Danish tale, "Amleth," a precursor to "Hamlet." A native of Sweden, Skarsgård said he always wanted to be in a Viking movie.

"The movie is basically the cinematic version of Talladega: two hours and 20 minutes of pure adrenaline," he said.

He brought along a friend, actor Jack McBrayer of the show "30 Rock." McBrayer also had a small part in the racing movie "Talladega Nights."

"I'm excited and honored," Skarsgård said with a big grin. "I've never been to a NASCAR race before. This is a big one, the biggest one. Thrilling. I brought my buddy, Jack McBrayer, who is actually in 'Talladega Nights' because I don't know much about NASCAR, so I thought I'd bring someone who actually played a car mechanic in the movie."

After pointing out McBrayer in the back of the room, Skarsgård joked, "Then it turned out Jack is an actor, not a car mechanic, and he knows absolutely nothing about NASCAR. I got not much help from him."

Skarsgård said he heard about the usual fun at the track in the days leading up to the Cup Series race.

"I wish we could've come here Tuesday or Wednesday and hung out, because it seems like a good party all week," he said. "We'll try to make up for it today and have as much fun as possible."

His trip to Talladega was his last obligation for the tour promoting his movie. As grand marshal, he gave the command "Gentlemen, start your engines" to start the race. Beforehand, he had promised to tap into the berserker character he plays in "The Northman," and he certainly did that.

With fists raised and yelling at the top of his lungs, he screamed, "DRIVERS!!! START YOUR ENGINES!!!" while dropping to his knees and drawing a big cheer from the Talladega crowd.

