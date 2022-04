Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza says nobody "is off the hook" in the Rust shooting. The sheriff's office released all files associated with its ongoing investigation on Monday — hundreds of pieces of evidence, including video of actor Alec Baldwin rehearsing with the antique revolver that discharged killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October. Mendoza made it clear in an interview Tuesday that nobody has been cleared when it comes to potential criminal negligence.

SANTA FE COUNTY, NM ・ 23 HOURS AGO