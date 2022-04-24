ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport Councilman Cruz aims to support homeless with 'tiny houses'

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
A Bridgeport official is calling on city leadership to "think outside the box" when it comes to affordable housing in the city.

Harry Johnson, a 39-year-old resident of Bridgeport, says he's been homeless for the past three months and has been spending every night sleeping behind the courthouse on Main Street.

City Councilman Jorge Cruz is asking city officials to consider a measure called “the tiny house” solution – providing miniature homes for those in need.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said he's more than willing to examine the tiny house option, which the city has considered in the past but never seriously enough to begin adopting it.

Cruz is asking city leaders to begin talks with builders who have successfully developed tiny house programs in other U.S. cities.

Elaine Evans
2d ago

Well it’s about time someone realizes how simple it is for EVERYONE to have affordable housing. Now let’s talk about the elephant in the room, who’s paying for it and how much will it cost 💲???

Sug_Madic
2d ago

who's going to pay for it? this isn't a socialist state. Democrats want too much government oversight. the taxpayers shell out enough.

