Bridgeport Councilman Cruz aims to support homeless with 'tiny houses'

A Bridgeport official is calling on city leadership to "think outside the box" when it comes to affordable housing in the city.

Harry Johnson, a 39-year-old resident of Bridgeport, says he's been homeless for the past three months and has been spending every night sleeping behind the courthouse on Main Street.

City Councilman Jorge Cruz is asking city officials to consider a measure called “the tiny house” solution – providing miniature homes for those in need.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said he's more than willing to examine the tiny house option, which the city has considered in the past but never seriously enough to begin adopting it.

Cruz is asking city leaders to begin talks with builders who have successfully developed tiny house programs in other U.S. cities.