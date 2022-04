I am no stranger to yoga. It has been a while since I took a class but I can still remember the basics. The funny thing about me and yoga is how I never realized there are so many different kinds. When I was doing yoga, I knew I was in a beginner class but what I didn't realize was there were actually different types of yoga. I just thought it was about different skill levels in balance and bendiness.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO