Tulsa, OK

Storms Expected To Bring More Rain To Eastern Oklahoma

By News On 6
 3 days ago
Hours after a stormy night in Green Country, more rain could make for a damp Sunday afternoon.

According to News On 6 Meteorologist Megan Gold, a cold front on its way to eastern Oklahoma is what will likely bring in a second round of stormy weather.

The storms will ignite behind the cold front in areas like Bristow and Muskogee while also extending south to McAlester and Poteau. Rain could be heavy at times.

We already reached our high for the day in Tulsa (67 degrees), but temperatures will hover in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Stay with News On 6 on air, online and on the News On 6 weather app. We’ll keep you advised.

KOCO

Severe weather makes way through Oklahoma overnight

On Saturday night, rain-wrapped storms, supercells, hail, strong winds and heavy rain made its way through Oklahoma. KOCO 5 had team coverage, with Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane, Meteorologists Jonathan Conder and Sabrina Bates, Storm Command and our storm chasers bringing Oklahomans the First Alert. This content is imported from Facebook....
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

National Weather Service Identifies 2 'Likely' Tornado Paths From Severe Storms

Two likely tornado paths from the storms in Oklahoma on Saturday were identified by the National Weather Service (NWS) on Sunday. The NWS said it surveyed some areas with damage and found an EF0 tornado moved four miles northwest and four miles north of Tuttle. Another likely tornado path about eight miles to the northwest of Harrah caused damage rated as an EF1.
TUTTLE, OK
Tulsa, OK
